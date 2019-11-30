Whether you are counting down 25 days or 12 advent calendars are a great way to drum up excitement for Christmas Day. Right now, there are lots of beautiful, fun, and practical advent calendars on sale so you can get something for yourself and your family at a great price. Harry Potter Advent Calendar

Clever Creations Wooden Diorama Advent Calendar Harry Potter Funko Advent Calendar - $30 (50% off) Fans of the wizarding world are going to love opening a new window every day of the month to reveal 24 mini pocket pops of your favorite Harry Potter characters. It's currently on backorder and will be in stock December 8, but that's still plenty of time to unlock daily mystery surprises before Christmas Eve, and at half off, your holiday season can be filled with magic. 12 of the best Black Friday deals you can still buy right now!

PLAYMOBIL Santa's Workshop Advent Calendar - $22 (12% off) Give the little ones something to look forward to as they unlock a new piece of Santa's workshop every day for 24 days. When the final piece is opened, they can help Santa build and deliver presents to all the boys and girls around the world! This advent calendar is recommended for ages four to 10.

Funko Advent Calendar: Fortnite - $39 (35% off) Arguably the most popular game in the world, Fortnite, has its own advent calendar and it's on sale for Black Friday. Open a new mini pocket pop every day until Christmas and set them on their tiny adventure. At just $39 there's a lot of Funko fun to be had here.

Disney: Storybook Collection Advent Calendar - $24 ($6 off) This oversized advent calendar is stuffed with 24 mini paperback books staring your kids' favorite Disney characters. Each day of December, they can peel back the secret wrap to reveal a new story to read.

Harry Potter: A Hogwarts Christmas Pop-Up Advent Calendar - $24 ($16 off) If you're hoping to scratch your Hogwarts itch, but don't want to worry about what to do with a bunch of tiny toys at the end of December, this cardboard popup display is perfect for you. Instead of toys, you'll open 24 little cardboard ornaments to hang on the magical tree in the Great Hall of Hogwarts. It also comes with a mini-story about Christmas at Hogwarts with images from the film.

Aldi Emporium Cheese Advent Calendar - $56 (8% off) Nibble your way to Christmas with 24 different imported cheese including aged cheddar, spicy gouda, red Leicester, and a whole lot more. Each bite of cheese is 20 grams, just enough to tantalize your taste buds.

Borgo De' Medici Italian Cookie Advent Calendar - $38 (9% off) Satisfy your sweet tooth with a delicious Italian cookie every day of the month. Delight your senses with crunch Italian cookies made with cocoa, limoncello, coffee, and more. Every day you'll get a new flavor and if you like a particular one especially, you can order a whole box!

Tidings of Joy Fabric Advent Calendar - $40 (20% off) Relay the message of Jesus' birth with this adorable fabric nativity scene. Each little character, stitched with care and backed with Velcro, fits into the pocket of the day. As you remove them, you can place them anywhere you want across the nativity backdrop.

Tingletouch: The Advent Calendar for Couples - $10 (29% off) For those grown-ups looking to spice things up at home (and I don't mean with hot sauce), this adult advent calendar opens daily to a suggestion for something to do with your partner. Each suggestion actually includes one standard suggestion (like play a board game together) and one R-rated suggestion.

Clever Creations Wooden Diorama Advent Calendar - From $30 (up to 50% off) These beautiful woodcraft advent calendars display a variety of intricate details of villages, houses, landscapes, and more. Prices range from $30 to $50 and are discounted from 17% to 50%. These calendars come with empty shelves that you can fill with whatever you like every single year.