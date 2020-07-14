Adventure games are a staple in the gaming world because they allow us to escape our mortal world and be transport to a different world or even different time. Classic point-and-click adventures are some of the oldest games around, and more modern adventure games often incorporate other elements into the adventure genre given gameplay a refreshing twist. If you're looking to dive into an exciting story and get caught up in an adventure, here are the adventure games on Apple Arcade you should check out!

The pure artistry in Guildlings is mind-blowing; the art and style of all the low-poly graphics are done really well, which makes the game really pop. In a world of Wizards and Wi-Fi, you and your best friends are heading out on a quest, and you'll need to bring your phone with you! This fantasy coming-of-age story is one of a kind, and the episodic nature of the story makes it even harder to put down once you start playing. The gameplay is simple and light, but the story hooks you in, and in a good point-and-click adventure game, that's the right combination. Don't pass on this game; you won't regret it!

Snow White and the Seven Dwarves gets credit as the first feature-length animated film, but Lotte Reiniger's 1926 The Adventures of Prince Achmed, brought to life with shadow puppets, beat Walt Disney to the punch by more than a decade. Projection: First Light (pictured at the top of this article) feels like a tribute to Reiniger's enchanting film, following a shadow-puppet girl in a shadow-puppet world whose pursuit of a glowing butterfly leads her into a magical adventure. Projection sets itself apart from other platformers with one clever conceit: You control not only the girl but a ball of light that follows her around. Any shadows the light casts on her surroundings become solid stepping stones, allowing the girl to surmount the obstacles in her path. Using the light to find clever ways to help the girl — like creating a sudden shadow-bubble beneath her that pops her into the air – proves satisfyingly creative. The solid, responsive controls don't hurt, either. Each of Projection's various multi-part levels takes place in and is visually inspired by, one of the many different countries with their shadow-puppet traditions. And steering the girl with one stick of your gamepad, and the light with the other feels invigorating like starting a conversation between the different halves of your brain. See at Apple Arcade Beyond a Steel Sky Studio : Revolution

12+ Use a gamepad? Yes One of the newest games to grace Apple Arcade is a long-awaited sequel, Beyond a Steel Sky, which is a classic adventure game that's filled with a cool story and some fantastic sarcastic humor. A child has been abducted, and you, Robert Foster, have vowed to find him. Your search brings you to the last remaining megacity in the wasteland, often thought of as a utopia, but nothing in the city is quite how it seems. Beyond a Steel, Sky plays much like a Fallout game that doesn't focus on shooting anything up. The sci-fi post-apocalyptic world seems well fleshed out, and all the characters I have come across in my playthrough have been a delight to interact with. While I do think that Beyond a Steel Sky is one of the best adventure games on Apple Arcade right now, it does have a few bugs that can be a tad frustrating. I haven't run into any major bugs — although far warning some of the reviews differ from my experience — there are a few kinks that the developers should probably work out. See at Apple Arcade The Bradwell Conspiracy Studio : A Brave Plan

