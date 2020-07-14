Adventure games are a staple in the gaming world because they allow us to escape our mortal world and be transport to a different world or even different time. Classic point-and-click adventures are some of the oldest games around, and more modern adventure games often incorporate other elements into the adventure genre given gameplay a refreshing twist.
If you're looking to dive into an exciting story and get caught up in an adventure, here are the adventure games on Apple Arcade you should check out!
Unlimited gaming
Apple Arcade
Play a hundred games for one low price.
Apple is making a big move toward gaming with a subscription service to nearly 100 games, all available on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, and Mac for the entire family.
THE BEST
Guildlings
- Studio: Sirvo Studios
- Age rating: 12+
- Use a gamepad? Yes
The pure artistry in Guildlings is mind-blowing; the art and style of all the low-poly graphics are done really well, which makes the game really pop.
In a world of Wizards and Wi-Fi, you and your best friends are heading out on a quest, and you'll need to bring your phone with you! This fantasy coming-of-age story is one of a kind, and the episodic nature of the story makes it even harder to put down once you start playing.
The gameplay is simple and light, but the story hooks you in, and in a good point-and-click adventure game, that's the right combination. Don't pass on this game; you won't regret it!
Projection: First Light
- Studio: Blowfish
- Age rating: 9+
- Use a gamepad? Yes
Snow White and the Seven Dwarves gets credit as the first feature-length animated film, but Lotte Reiniger's 1926 The Adventures of Prince Achmed, brought to life with shadow puppets, beat Walt Disney to the punch by more than a decade. Projection: First Light (pictured at the top of this article) feels like a tribute to Reiniger's enchanting film, following a shadow-puppet girl in a shadow-puppet world whose pursuit of a glowing butterfly leads her into a magical adventure.
Projection sets itself apart from other platformers with one clever conceit: You control not only the girl but a ball of light that follows her around. Any shadows the light casts on her surroundings become solid stepping stones, allowing the girl to surmount the obstacles in her path. Using the light to find clever ways to help the girl — like creating a sudden shadow-bubble beneath her that pops her into the air – proves satisfyingly creative. The solid, responsive controls don't hurt, either.
Each of Projection's various multi-part levels takes place in and is visually inspired by, one of the many different countries with their shadow-puppet traditions. And steering the girl with one stick of your gamepad, and the light with the other feels invigorating like starting a conversation between the different halves of your brain.
Beyond a Steel Sky
- Studio: Revolution
- Age rating: 12+
- Use a gamepad? Yes
One of the newest games to grace Apple Arcade is a long-awaited sequel, Beyond a Steel Sky, which is a classic adventure game that's filled with a cool story and some fantastic sarcastic humor.
A child has been abducted, and you, Robert Foster, have vowed to find him. Your search brings you to the last remaining megacity in the wasteland, often thought of as a utopia, but nothing in the city is quite how it seems. Beyond a Steel, Sky plays much like a Fallout game that doesn't focus on shooting anything up. The sci-fi post-apocalyptic world seems well fleshed out, and all the characters I have come across in my playthrough have been a delight to interact with.
While I do think that Beyond a Steel Sky is one of the best adventure games on Apple Arcade right now, it does have a few bugs that can be a tad frustrating. I haven't run into any major bugs — although far warning some of the reviews differ from my experience — there are a few kinks that the developers should probably work out.
The Bradwell Conspiracy
- Studio: A Brave Plan
- Age rating: 9+
- Use a gamepad? Yes
Welcome to a very English catastrophe. You chose the wrong near-future day to visit a new high-tech museum dedicated to Stonehenge, sponsored by the powerful Bradwell Corporation. Now a mysterious calamity has caved in the building, with you trapped inside.
Luckily, the smart glasses you're wearing connect you with a plucky Bradwell employee who's stuck in another part of the collapsing building. Together, you'll have to navigate the company's Brutalist underground HQ looking for a way to escape. Along the way, you'll both start to discover ominous hints that neither Bradwell nor its "clean water initiative" is as benign as they appear.
Take Portal's off-kilter corporate dystopia, add a dash of BioShock's futurism-gone-to-seed, and blend well with bone-dry humor (or is that humor?), and you've got The Bradwell Conspiracy. The simple, utilitarian graphics won't drop any jaws, but the game's level design does a great job of unobtrusively telling a story. It's fun to communicate with your fellow escapee by snapping photographs of your surroundings to send to her, and her very American cheerfulness strikes a great contrast to your droll British surroundings.
There's a neat twist to the nonviolent gameplay I dare not spoil here, one that leans into the Portal comparisons hard while remaining clever and original. It can be annoyingly finicky in execution — maybe future patches will fix that, along with the occasional glitches that crop up later in the game — but like The Bradwell Conspiracy itself, it's still a fun, worthwhile idea.
THE REST
Over The Alps
- Studio: Stave Studios
- Age rating: 12+
- Use a gamepad? No
Over the Alps are a classic dialogue-based adventure game that has a great interactive story and stunning visuals, even if the gameplay mostly amounts to making dialogue choices.
It's 1939 in Switzerland, and you're on the run. You'll need to make hard choices that affect the outcome of the game as you make your way across Europe. The best thing? Those decisions do affect the result of the story to some degree, meaning there is a small amount of replayability, which is good because the game is kind of the short side.
Where Cards Fall
- Studio: Snowman
- Age rating: 12+
- Use a gamepad? YES
Where Cards Fall is a puzzle adventure that has you building various structures out of cards so you can traverse through the levels. The puzzles get challenging and intricate as the game progresses, which is good because the story progression is a tad lackluster.
The gameplay and the visuals make Where Cards Fall a worthwhile experience, and even though the story is slightly confusing. Just don't be surprised if you get stuck on a level or two, these puzzles don't pull any punches.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
This timelapse of macOS 10.0 through 10.15 is a nostalgic wonder
The very first version of macOS, or Mac OS X as it was known, arrived almost 20 years ago. This video takes us through every major update the Mac has seen since in one amazing timelapse.
Apple's $500 million batterygate settlement now live, here's how to claim
Eligible users can now apply to receive a cash payment from Apple as part of the $500 million settlement for its part in the iPhone slowdown controversy, 'batterygate'.
Apple says its offices in the US will not fully reopen until at least 2021
According to a report from Bloomberg, Apple is planning for its office and many of its retail workers to remain remote for the rest of the year.
Keep your amiibo safe with these great storage cases
Every collector knows you need a proper storage solution and that's definitely true when it comes to your amiibo collection.