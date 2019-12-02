The Sonos Beam is a great sound bar for anyone, but for Apple fans, it's the sound bar that you should get. Not only does this sound bar vastly improve the quality of your TV's audio, it's also a wonderful AirPlay speaker, making it a great choice for both immersive audio on movie nights and pumping out the latest hits during your next party. And now's your last chance to the Sonos Beam for just $299 during Cyber Monday.

Blast the sound Sonos Beam Normally it sells for $399 and does not drop from that price often. Right now, only the black model is available at $299, and the white one is $20 more. $299.00 $399.00 $100 off See at Amazon

Between the price and the quality, the Sonos Beam is the best sound bar for most people. There are others with heftier price tags and overall better quality, but you can't beet the bang for your buck that you'll get out of the Beam. It's truly excellent and will be a step up for many sound systems, especially if you currently rely on your TV's speakers for audio during TV shows and movies.

If you own an iPhone or other Apple device, you may already know that AirPlay 2 is a wonderful way to project audio to compatible speakers. And because the Beam comes with support for AirPlay 2, you can play the same audio on the Beam as you're playing on other AirPlay 2 speakers that are on the same Wi-Fi network, even if those speakers aren't made by Sonos. And because of how AirPlay is built, you don't need to worry about phone calls or notifications interrupting audio.

If you stream video and audio content through an Apple TV, the Sonos Beam is better for everything than your TV's built-in speakers. And if you already have a pair of HomePods, you can link those two, then connect them to your Sonos Beam over AirPlay for an even better audio experience when you're watching movies and TV over your Apple TV.

The Sonos Beam is a truly great, fairly affordable sound bar, and time is running out for you to jump on this deal before the end of Cyber Monday.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.