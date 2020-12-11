Best AirPods Max Alternatives iMore 2020

With the AirPods Max being quite expensive, you may be wondering what else is out there. Lucky for you, there are a bunch of great AirPods Max alternatives on the market. Wireless over-the-ear headphones that have active noise-canceling (ANC) are super popular for all sorts of applications. Whether you're listening to music, gaming, or even editing video, a premium pair of cans will improve your experience. Here are the best AirPods Max alternatives.

Wireless ANC headphones don't just come from Apple

The AirPods Max does offer some unique benefits to people with other Apple products — like the iPhone, iPad, and Mac —but in general, the wireless ANC headphones market is a wide and vast one. That means there are a ton of great AirPods Max alternatives you can pick up today. Plus, some of the best AirPods Max alternatives are the best noise-canceling headphones hands down.

When it comes to ANC, it's tough to beat the Sony WH-1000XM4. It's the best ANC I've ever heard in wireless over-the-ear headphones, and its 30-hour battery life is 10 hours more than the AirPods Max.

I stand by my recommendation of the AirPods Pro as an AirPods Max alternative because they offer all those Apple-specific features you may want. If you want that seamless pairing between devices and access to Siri all the time, then the AirPods Pro are your best choice.

Lastly, I have a soft spot for the Jabra Elite 85h. The 35-hour battery life means they last for what seems like forever, plus the Jabra app is a really great way to customize the sound profile to your liking.