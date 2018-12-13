Apple's W1 chip AirPods are a fantastic companion to your iPhone. iPad, or Apple Watch, with super fast pairing, superior functionality with touch controls, and access to Siri, AirPods are bound to please a lot of iPhone fans. That doesn't mean that there aren't other options out there, in fact, there's a sort of wireless earbuds that can help you bring sound on the go. Here are the best alternatives to AirPods.
W1 chip enabled
BeatsX
Apple's cheaper wireless W1 headphones are the best option for users who need a more customized fit for their everyday earbuds and don't mind a neck wire. Eight hours of battery life should be more than enough for most daily use, and just five minutes of charge will give you an additional two hours of play. Plus, the BeatsX charge via a Lightning cable, so you don't need to carry around an extra charging cord.
Wireless with storage
Samsung Gear IconX (2018)
With no wire connection, the Gear IconX is about as wireless as you can get with earbuds. The unique feature of the Gear IconX is that the earbuds have onboard storage up to 4GB, so you can leave your phone at home next time you head to the gym. Samsung promises five hours of Bluetooth streaming for the battery, and if you load music directly onto the buds, you can bump that up to seven hours.
Premium workout headphones
Jaybird X4
Jaybird's latest earbuds are the best the company's ever made. The sound quality is fantastic, you'll get 8-10 hours of battery, and there's an IPX7 waterproof rating. Theses headphones regularly last me through two weeks of workouts, and the in-line playback/call controls along with the Jaybird app make for an exceptional, intuitive experience.
Affordable wire-free
TaoTronics Wireless Earbuds
Truly wire-free earbud designs are excellent for working out, and these TaoTronics earbuds are one of the best ways to get that form factor without spending $100+. Along with the completely wireless build, you'll get solid sound quality with surprisingly decent bass. The earbuds last 3 hours per charge and the charging case provides over 40 additional charges.
Great value
Phaiser BHS-730
For under $40, your dollars are stretched really far with the BHS-730. The 8mm speakers combined with Bluetooth 4.1 offer very good sound, and thanks to a noise-canceling mic on the inline controls, you can easily take calls with excellent clarity. To cover your purchase, Phaiser also offers a lifetime sweatproof warranty.
A name you trust
Jabra Elite 45e
The Elite 45e from Jabra are ultra-powerful earbuds that deliver a seriously great experience for not too much money. You'll find the usual assortment of solid audio, a comfortable fit, and up to 8 hours of battery life, but the Elite 45e go a step further. There are two advanced microphones that provide for crystal-clear phone calls, and with built-in Alexa (if you're into that sort of thing), you can ask questions, control smart home gadgets, and more with just your voice.
Tiny but powerful
Bose SoundSport Free
The SoundSport Free is Bose's first attempt at truly wire-free earbuds, and boy do they deliver! The sound quality is fantastic as always, the fit is good, and you've got IPX4 water resistance, so you can sweat all you want.
Whether you're looking for a truly wireless experience, or you don't mind a neck cord, there are plenty of AirPods alternatives that will allow you to listen to your favorite tunes. For my money, I'd be picking up the JayBird X4. JayBird's app is fantastic, and the battery life is truly outstanding.
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.