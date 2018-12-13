Apple's W1 chip AirPods are a fantastic companion to your iPhone. iPad, or Apple Watch, with super fast pairing, superior functionality with touch controls, and access to Siri, AirPods are bound to please a lot of iPhone fans. That doesn't mean that there aren't other options out there, in fact, there's a sort of wireless earbuds that can help you bring sound on the go. Here are the best alternatives to AirPods.

Whether you're looking for a truly wireless experience, or you don't mind a neck cord, there are plenty of AirPods alternatives that will allow you to listen to your favorite tunes. For my money, I'd be picking up the JayBird X4. JayBird's app is fantastic, and the battery life is truly outstanding.

