A new version of the iPod touch came out in May of 2019. This is the seventh generation of the media player. It's a fantastic little gadget and is an absolutely perfect entry device for kids. On Wi-Fi, it pretty much acts exactly like an iPhone. It takes pictures, makes calls, texts, plays videos, and more. Whether you're looking for a dedicated music player for the car or a first-time gadget for the little one, the iPod touch is a great device.

There are very few sales on the iPod touch happening right now. Apple isn't even offering a gift card with purchase. We did, however, manage to find a few places that have a discount on the price of the iPod touch, even if it is just a slight discount.

Amazon ($10 off)

On Amazon, you can pick up the 7th-generation 32, 128, or 256GB model in most of the color options (some colors are out of stock, depending on the storage size and some options are just not discounted). Stock is already running low and the gold iPod touch is already sold out entirely for all storage capacities. At $10 off, you're not getting the best bargain of all, but it's a discount nonetheless