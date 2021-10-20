For those heavily invested in Apple's ecosystem, the Apple TV is the best choice when it comes to media streaming hardware. If you've got a library of iTunes content, subscribe to Apple TV+, Apple Fitness+, or Apple Music, or just want to be able to AirPlay content from your iPhone or iPad onto your biggest screen, then the Apple TV will meet your needs.

It isn't all that often that Apple products get discounted. When they do, the sale generally isn't from Apple's website, so Black Friday makes for a rare opportunity to snag an Apple TV deal from retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart.

Best Black Friday Apple TV Deals:

Apple TV 4K 2021

Apple TV 4K (32GB, 2021) | $10 off

If you want the latest Apple TV 4K, you can get one at a $10 discount via Amazon or Walmart. That's a decent saving on such a recent device.

Whether you're looking for the lowest Apple TV price or want the best Black Friday Apple TV 4K deal you can find, you don't have to look much further than right here. We keep tabs on Apple TV pricing all year round to let you know which holiday Apple TV deals you should consider.

Best Black Friday Apple TV HD deals

Apple Tv Hd

Apple TV HD (2021) | $4 off

The latest Apple TV HD is available with a few bucks off via Amazon. Granted, it's not a huge discount, but it will get you an iTunes rental to enjoy on your new streaming box.

$144.98 at Amazon

Apple Tv Hd

Apple TV 4K (64GB, 2021) | $9 off

The higher capacity Apple TV 4K is also discounted right now with $9 off at Amazon. With more storage space, you'll be able to download more games and movies onto the device.

$189.98 at Amazon
Apple Tv 4k Certified Refurbished

Refurbished Apple TV 4K (2021) | $30 off

Both 32GB and 64GB versions of the latest Apple TV 4K are available at a $30 discount directly at Apple. These have been restored to as-new condition by Apple and come with a 1-year Apple warranty, so it's a good, low-risk way to save some cash.

From $149 at Apple
Apple TV 4K and Siri Remote

Apple TV 4K (2017) | $49 off

If you know where to look, you can still find stock of the previous-gen Apple TV 4K, and you can even grab one with as much as $49 off its retail price. If you don't need the fancy new Siri Remote or power of the A12 Bionic in the newer model, it's still a good streamer.

