For those heavily invested in Apple's ecosystem, the Apple TV is the best choice when it comes to media streaming hardware. If you've got a library of iTunes content, subscribe to Apple TV+, Apple Fitness+, or Apple Music, or just want to be able to AirPlay content from your iPhone or iPad onto your biggest screen, then the Apple TV will meet your needs.

It isn't all that often that Apple products get discounted. When they do, the sale generally isn't from Apple's website, so Black Friday makes for a rare opportunity to snag an Apple TV deal from retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart.