Black Friday may not be here yet, but the deals are already flowing. We will be rounding up all of our favorites right here throughout the next week, so be sure to keep an eye on this page for new deals as they become available.

This year's top picks

Last year's top-seller, Echo Dot, has already had its price cut to CAD$29.99 making it cheaper to add Alexa to (more) rooms in your house. Many other Amazon devices followed suit, like the Fire tablets and Kindle New Kindle Paperwhite, too.

There are plenty of deals to be had on third-party products too, with some of the best listed below.

Newest Deals

Black Friday will bring with it a ton of deals. It's going to be hard to keep up with everything that drops in price, but we will do our best to bring you the latest deals you won't want to miss out on. This list will have the deals that we've just spotted, so if you only have a few minutes of time to looks, this is where to begin.

Amazon devices

From Fire Tablets to streaming sticks, just about everything that Amazon makes will eventually be on sale. The company has already discounted a bunch of its stuff, with some must-have pricing. Whether you need something for yourself or want to start your holiday lists early, these deals are worth your time.

TVs

These are probably the most searched deals on Black Friday every year. We know this year won't be different, and that's why will do our best to make it easier for you to choose between the best TV deals for as many sizes and brands possible. You can find the best deals so far below

Laptops & Accesories

If you are always on the go, you need a solid laptop. Black Friday is the best time to renew your old laptop, start working on the go with one, or to find one to gift for Xmas. Do not worry, you can find the best Laptop Deals in Canada right below.

PCs, Monitors & Office electronics

Buying a new PC can be a big investment, but Black Friday often allows you to get better specs for the same price you were going to pay before, or helps you save money on the purchase.

Smartphones

Unlocked phones are becoming more popular, so if you don't want to finance through your carrier, here are some great ways to put an affordable phone in your pocket.

VPNs

Privacy is more important than ever, and a VPN will keep you safe wherever you browse. VPNs also work if you want to access content that is blocked in your region. Whatever you want to use it for, you can find the best Black Friday VPN Deals right here.

Get Surfshark VPN for CAD$2.59/mo

Get 12 months + 3 months free for ExpressVPN

Get up to 73% OFF for IPVanish

Get up to 83% OFF for NordVPN

Get up to 88% OFF for PureVPN

Audio & Headphones

You don't have to go broke to get a good deal on a pair of headphones. They come in all shapes, sizes, colors, and prices these days, and here are some of the best deals you'll find.

Cameras

Beginner, advanced, or professional, every photographer needs a tool. And, we are gathering the best deals on Digital Cameras and DSLRs below.

Wearables & accessories

Gaming

Every year we find deals on different Gaming PCs, and also Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo consoles. This year is no different, get ready to find the best Gaming Deals right here. Game on!

Movies, Music & Books

Strange Planet CAD$12.96 (was CAD$18.50)

(was CAD$18.50) Get a 7-day FREE Trial of Disney+

Home and DIY

Kitchen

Fashion

Up to 25% off select Carhartt Clothing

Save up to 30% on top fashion brands

Personal Care

Save 20% on select Conair appliances

Save up to 50% on 23andMe

Toys

The smallest ones in the house want to have fun, and getting their toys at the best price makes it so much better for your pocket. Find great deals on building blocks sets, dollhouses, kid-friendly tablets, and more!

Toddlers & Babies

Are you having a baby or raising one? That can be very expensive! We are doing our best to find the best deals to make all this easier for you, and you can find them right below.

-Evenflo SureRide 65 DLX Convertible Car Seat CAD$89.97 (was CAD$147.97) - Regalo 192-Inch Super Wide Gate and Play Yard CAD$99.99 (was CAD$129.97) - Chicco KeyFit 30 Infant Car Seat CAD$198.97 (was CAD$264.31) - Graco Modes Travel System CAD$329.97 (was CAD$397.97) - Save Big on Baby Car Seats, Strollers, and Gates

