Black Friday may not be here yet, but the deals are already flowing. We will be rounding up all of our favorites right here throughout the next week, so be sure to keep an eye on this page for new deals as they become available.
- Newest Deals
- Amazon Devices
- TVs
- Laptops
- PCs, Monitors & Office electronics
- Smartphones
- VPNs
- Audio & Headphones
- Cameras
- Wearables & Accessories
- Gaming
- Movies, Music & Books
- Home Improvement and DIY
- Kitchen
- Fashion
- Personal Care
- Toys
- Toddlers & Babies
This year's top picks
Last year's top-seller, Echo Dot, has already had its price cut to CAD$29.99 making it cheaper to add Alexa to (more) rooms in your house. Many other Amazon devices followed suit, like the Fire tablets and Kindle New Kindle Paperwhite, too.
There are plenty of deals to be had on third-party products too, with some of the best listed below.
Newest Deals
Black Friday will bring with it a ton of deals. It's going to be hard to keep up with everything that drops in price, but we will do our best to bring you the latest deals you won't want to miss out on. This list will have the deals that we've just spotted, so if you only have a few minutes of time to looks, this is where to begin.
- Razer DeathAdder Elite Gaming Mouse CAD$44.99 (was CAD$94.99)
- Razer Phone 2: Unlocked Gaming Smartphone CAD$399.00 (was CAD$542.58)
- Save up to 50% on 23andMeStarts at CAD$103.00
- Save 16% on SoundSport Truly Wireless Headphones
- Xbox One S 1TB Bundle CAD$249.96 (was CAD$379.96)
- Toshiba 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV with HDR - Fire TV Edition CAD$399.99 (was CAD$599.99)
- Get CAD$100 off these Sony Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones CAD$128 (was CAD$228)
- Apple Airpods With Charging Case CAD$179 (was CAD$219)
Amazon devices
From Fire Tablets to streaming sticks, just about everything that Amazon makes will eventually be on sale. The company has already discounted a bunch of its stuff, with some must-have pricing. Whether you need something for yourself or want to start your holiday lists early, these deals are worth your time.
- Echo Plus (2nd Gen) with Sengled 4 pack CAD$299.99 (was CAD$349.98)
- Echo Dot 3rd gen CAD$29.99 (was CAD$69.99)
- Fire 7 Tablet CAD$49.99 (was CAD$69.99)
- Fire HD 8 Tablet CAD$69.99 (was CAD$99.99)
- All-new Kindle CAD$79.99 (was CAD$119.99)
- Kindle Paperwhite CAD$109.99 (was CAD$139.99)
- Kindle Oasis CAD$254.99 (was CAD$329.99)
- Save up to 30% on select AmazonBasics electronics
TVs
These are probably the most searched deals on Black Friday every year. We know this year won't be different, and that's why will do our best to make it easier for you to choose between the best TV deals for as many sizes and brands possible. You can find the best deals so far below
- Toshiba 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV with HDR - Fire TV Edition CAD$399.99 (was CAD$599.99)
- Samsung 75" RU8000 4K Ultra HD Smart TV CAD$1,798.00 (was CAD$2,498.00)
- Save on these Sony 4K TVs
- Save up to 25% on LG 4K Smart LED/OLED TVs
- Save up to 35% off on TVs
- Samsung Sound+ Bar CAD$448.00 (was CAD$699.99)
- Save up to 40% on LG Soundbars
Laptops & Accesories
If you are always on the go, you need a solid laptop. Black Friday is the best time to renew your old laptop, start working on the go with one, or to find one to gift for Xmas. Do not worry, you can find the best Laptop Deals in Canada right below.
- Save up to CAD$350 in Surface Pro 7 Bundles
- Save up to CAD$600 in Laptops on Microsoft Canada
- Save up to 22% on select Asus laptops
- Save up to 33% on Dell Laptops
- 4-Port USB 3.0 Hub CAD$12.79 (was CAD$18.99)
- 5-in-1 USB C Hub CAD$35.99 (was CAD$49.99)
- 7-in-1 Type C Hub CAD$69.99 (was CAD$89.99)
PCs, Monitors & Office electronics
Buying a new PC can be a big investment, but Black Friday often allows you to get better specs for the same price you were going to pay before, or helps you save money on the purchase.
- Razer DeathAdder Elite Gaming Mouse CAD$44.99 (was CAD$94.99)
- Save up to 34% on Dell Gaming PCs
- Acer G276HL Kbmidx 27" Full HD CAD$215.00 (was CAD$265.99)
- HP Envy 7155 All-in One Wireless Printer For only CAD$69.99
- Save up to 35% on Dell Monitors
- Save on Samsung Monitors
- Save up to 57% off Dell Keyboards, Mice & Accessories
- Save on Logitech PC Accessories
- Save up to $200 on select Microsoft Products
Smartphones
Unlocked phones are becoming more popular, so if you don't want to finance through your carrier, here are some great ways to put an affordable phone in your pocket.
- Razer Phone 2: Unlocked Gaming Smartphone CAD$399.00 (was CAD$542.58)
VPNs
Privacy is more important than ever, and a VPN will keep you safe wherever you browse. VPNs also work if you want to access content that is blocked in your region. Whatever you want to use it for, you can find the best Black Friday VPN Deals right here.
- Get Surfshark VPN for CAD$2.59/mo
- Get 12 months + 3 months free for ExpressVPN
- Get up to 73% OFF for IPVanish
- Get up to 83% OFF for NordVPN
- Get up to 88% OFF for PureVPN
Audio & Headphones
You don't have to go broke to get a good deal on a pair of headphones. They come in all shapes, sizes, colors, and prices these days, and here are some of the best deals you'll find.
- Anker SoundBuds Slim CAD$26.39 (was CAD$34.99)
- Soundcore Spirit Sports Earbuds CAD$32.99 (was CAD$45.99)
- Soundcore Motion Q Speaker CAD$41.99 (was CAD$59.99)
- Save 20% on these Audio-Technica Professional Headphones CAD$54.97 (was CAD$69.00)
- Soundcore Life Q20 CAD$59.99 (was CAD$79.99)
- Get CAD$167 off these Sony True Wireless earbuds CAD$112.32 (was CAD$279.99)
- Get CAD$100 off these Sony Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones CAD$128 (was CAD$228)
- JBL Charge 4 Portable Waterproof Wireless Bluetooth Speaker CAD$139.99 (was CAD$219.99)
- Apple Airpods With Charging Case CAD$179 (was CAD$219)
- House of Marley Bluetooth Wireless Speaker CAD$169.99 (was CAD$249.99)
- SoundSport Truly Wireless Headphones CAD$209.00 (was CAD$249.00)
- Save up to 40% on select Sony headphones and Bluetooth Speakers
Cameras
Beginner, advanced, or professional, every photographer needs a tool. And, we are gathering the best deals on Digital Cameras and DSLRs below.
- Panasonic DCFZ80K 18 Digital Camera CAD$298.00 (was CAD$378.00)
- Save up to 30% on Canon EOS Rebel Cameras
- Save on select Panasonic cameras
- Save up to 20% on Fujifilm X Series Cameras
Wearables & accessories
- DJI Tello Boost Combo Drone CAD$129.00 (was CAD$199.00)
- Other savings on DJI drones
- Fitbit Inspire HR Fitness Tracker CAD$89.95 (was CAD$129.94)
- Up to 30% Off on Garmin Smartwatches
- Anker Wireless Charger CAD$16.99 (was CAD$25.99)
Gaming
Every year we find deals on different Gaming PCs, and also Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo consoles. This year is no different, get ready to find the best Gaming Deals right here. Game on!
- Xbox Game PassCAD$1.00(Was $49.99)
- SEGA Genesis Mini Console CAD$64.96 (was CAD$99.99)
- Amazon: Xbox One S 1TB All-Digital Edition CAD$179.95 (was CAD$299.99)
- Xbox One S 1TB Bundle CAD$249.96 (was CAD$379.96)
- Save on Xbox Bundle Deals
- Razer DeathAdder Elite Gaming Mouse CAD$44.99 (was CAD$94.99)
- Save up to 34% on Dell Gaming PCs
- Madden NFL 20 CAD$39.96 (was CAD$299.99)
- Save up to 65% on Xbox digital Games
- Save on XBox Controllers
Movies, Music & Books
- Strange Planet CAD$12.96 (was CAD$18.50)
- Get a 7-day FREE Trial of Disney+
Home and DIY
- TP-Link Dual Band Wireless Wi-Fi Router CAD$29.99 (was CAD$49.99)
- TECKIN Smart LED Bulb CAD$26.59 (was CAD$36.00)
- De'Longhi Convector Panel Heater CAD$129.99 (was CAD$199.99)
- Yale Assure Lock with Key Free Touchscreen Keypad CAD$129.99 (was CAD$189.05)
- Zinus Memory Foam Queen Mattress CAD$389.54 (was CAD$489.00)
Kitchen
- Hamilton Beach 25441C Panini Press & Compact Grill CAD$17.88 (was CAD$29.98)
- De'Longhi 6-Cup Electric Italian Moka Coffee Maker CAD$48.88 (was CAD$79.98)
- Get almost 50% off a Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1, 8 Quart CAD$84.99 (was CAD$159.95)
- Ninja AF101C Ninja Air Fryer CAD$99.99 (was CAD$128.88)
- Save over CAD$100 on a Nespresso Vertuo Coffee Machine by Breville CAD$148.99 (was CAD$249.99)
- Save over CAD$50 on a Panasonic Microwave CAD$149.97 (was CAD$199.98)
- Save over CAD$100 on a Philips Airfryer CAD$229.95 (was CAD$329.99)
Fashion
- Up to 25% off select Carhartt Clothing
- Save up to 30% on top fashion brands
Personal Care
- Save 20% on select Conair appliances
- Save up to 50% on 23andMe
Toys
The smallest ones in the house want to have fun, and getting their toys at the best price makes it so much better for your pocket. Find great deals on building blocks sets, dollhouses, kid-friendly tablets, and more!
- LEGO DUPLO Creative Fun CAD$24.94 (was CAD$49.86)
- Calico Critters Lakeside Lodge CAD$57.94 (was CAD$109.98)
- LEGO Creator 3in1 Pirate Roller Coaster CAD$69.94 (was CAD$87.97)
- KidKraft Vintage Kitchen CAD$89.99 (was CAD$189.99)
- All-new Fire HD 8 Kids Edition CAD$119.99 (was CAD$169.99)
- Barbie Dreamhouse CAD$179.94 (was CAD$247.97)
- Up to 40% Off on Brio Toys
Toddlers & Babies
Are you having a baby or raising one? That can be very expensive! We are doing our best to find the best deals to make all this easier for you, and you can find them right below.
-Evenflo SureRide 65 DLX Convertible Car Seat CAD$89.97 (was CAD$147.97) - Regalo 192-Inch Super Wide Gate and Play Yard CAD$99.99 (was CAD$129.97) - Chicco KeyFit 30 Infant Car Seat CAD$198.97 (was CAD$264.31) - Graco Modes Travel System CAD$329.97 (was CAD$397.97) - Save Big on Baby Car Seats, Strollers, and Gates
