Black Friday deals are coming in thick and fast. We will be rounding up all of our favorites right here throughout the next week, so be sure to keep an eye on this page for new deals as they become available.
- Newest Deals
- Amazon Devices
- TVs
- PCs, Laptops & Office electronics
- Smartphones
- Audio & Headphones
- Cameras, Wearables & Accessories
- Gaming
- Movies & Books
- Toys
- Home Improvement and DIY
- Kitchen
- Fashion
- Personal Care
- Kids
This year's top picks
Last year's top-seller, Echo Dot, has already had its price cut to just £22 making it cheaper to add Alexa to (more) rooms in your house. Many other Amazon devices followed suit, like the Fire tablets and Kindle New Kindle Paperwhite, too.
There are plenty of deals to be had on third-party products too, with some of the best listed below.
Newest Deals
Black Friday will bring with it a ton of deals. It's going to be hard to keep up with everything that drops in price, but we will do our best to bring you the latest deals you won't want to miss out on. This list will have the deals that we've just spotted, so if you only have a few minutes of time to looks, this is where to begin.
- ASUS ROG Delta Core gaming headset £69.99
- ASUS ROG Delta RGB gaming headset £128.95
- Save up to £322 on Dell XPS 15 with code BF15
- Honor Watch Magic £110 (was £180)
- Xbox Game Pass Ultimate £16 (was £33)
- 20% off Apple AirPods 2 with wireless charging case
Amazon devices
From Fire Tablets to streaming sticks, just about everything that Amazon makes will eventually be on sale. The company has already discounted a bunch of its stuff, with some must-have pricing. Whether you need something for yourself or want to start your holiday lists early, these deals are worth your time.
- Echo Dot 3rd Generation - £22 (was £49.99)
- Echo Show 5 - £49.99 (was £79.99)
- Echo Dot with clock - £34.99 (was £59.99)
- Echo - £59.99 (was 89.99)
- Echo Show 8 - £59.99 (was £119.99)
- Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote - £19.99 (was £39.99)
- Fire TV Stick 4K - £29.99 (was £49.99)
- Fire 7 - £29.99 (was £49.99)
- Fire 7 Kids Edition - £54.99 (was £99.99)
- Fire HD 8 - £44.99 (was £79.99)
- Kindle Paperwhite (2018) - £84.99 (was £119.99)
- Kindle (2019) - £54.99 (was £69.99)
- Kindle Kids Edition (2019) - £69.99 (was £99.99)
- Kindle Oasis (2019) - £179.99 (was £229.99)
- All-new Fire HD 8 Kids Edition £85 (was £130)
TVs
A new TV is a long-term investment but it's also one of the more exciting bits of tech you buy for the home! Black Friday is the ideal opportunity to treat yourself to that long awaited upgrade.
- Up to 38% off TVs from Samsung, Sony, LG and more
PCs, Laptops & Office electronics:
Buying a new PC can be a big investment, but Black Friday often allows you to get better specs for the same price you were going to pay before, or helps you save money on the purchase.
- Save up to £322 on Dell XPS 15 with code BF15
- ASUS TUF FX505DT £600 (was £800)
- ASUS VivoBook X512FA £400 (was £600)
- ASUS ZenBook 14 £900 (was £1,100)
- ROG Zephyrus S GX531GXR £2,500 (was £3,000)
- ROG Zephyrus G GA502DU £900 (was £1,200)
- Microsoft Surface Dial £69
Smartphones
Unlocked phones are becoming more popular, so if you don't want to finance through your carrier, here are some great ways to put an affordable phone in your pocket.
- 25% off OnePlus 6T
- Huawei Mate 20X 5G - £800 (was £1,000)
- Nokia 9 Pureview - £345 (was £549)
- OPPO Reno - £279 (was £450)
Audio & Headphones
You don't have to go broke to get a good deal on a pair of headphones. They come in all shapes, sizes, colors, and prices these days, and here are some of the best deals you'll find.
- Up to 30% off JBL Xtreme 2 Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker
- Up to 40% off Bluetooth Speakers from Marshall, Ultimate Ears and more
- Up to 40% off Headphones from Sony, Bose, Sennheiser and more
- 35% off Beats Studio3
- 20% off Apple AirPods 2 with wireless charging case
Cameras, wearables & accessories
There is so much tech on offer during Black Friday, it's easy to get distracted by the shiny phones or laptops. But what if you're shopping for something smaller, or perhaps, a new camera? Of course there are deals!
- Up to 35% off Yale Home Security
- Google Chromecast £20 (was £30)
- Panasonic Lumix G9 (body only) £869 (was £1,500)
- Honor Watch Magic £110 (was £180)
- DJI Ronin S Essentials kit £399 (was £459)
- DJI Osmo Pocket with extension rod £279 (was £348)
- DJI Osmo Action £249 (was £329)
- Ryze Tello Iron Man edition £89 (was £129)
Gaming
Black Friday is always a good time to get some scorching gaming deals. Since Black Friday is also at least two weeks long this year, the deals will continue to trickle through, but we'll be rounding up the best of the bunch.
- Xbox Game Pass Ultimate £16 (was £33)
- The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt Complete Edition (Nintendo Switch) £35 (was £45)
- £150 off Xbox One X bundles
- ASUS ROG Delta Core gaming headset £69.99
- ASUS ROG Delta RGB gaming headset £128.95
Movies & Books
Curl up with a good book or movie for less as the long nights draw in and deal shopping season is upon us!
- Strange Planet £10 (was £13)
Toys
Black Friday is the perfect chance to top off your holiday shopping for the little ones in your life with discounted toys. Or you know, maybe even for the big kids in your life!
Home Improvement and DIY
Black Friday isn't just about gadgets and fun, it's one of the great opportunities of the year to give your home improvement to-do list the attention it's been craving. Especially since you'll save money at the same time!
- Up to 30% off Slumberdown Pillows and Mattress
- Ring Video Doorbell 2 £119 (was £179)
- Ring Video Doorbell Pro £149 (was £229)
- Ring Stick Up Cam + Echo Dot £89 (was 138.99)
- Ring Video Doorbell 2 + Echo Dot £119 (was £228.99)
- Ring Video Doorbell Pro + Echo Show 5 £149.99 (was £308.99)
- Ring Door View Cam £119 (was £179 - 34% off)
- Ring Stick Up Cam Elite £119 (was £179)
- eero mesh Wi-Fi router £69 (was £99)
- eero mesh Wi-Fi router 3 pack £179 (was £249)
- eero Pro mesh Wi-Fi system £129 (was £179)
- eero Pro mesh Wi-Fi 3 pack £299 (was £429)
Kitchen
Something smells good, what is it? Only the best deals for the kitchen this Black Friday!
- Up to 30% off George Foreman Grills
Fashion
Fix up, look smart, there's always a great deal to be had on new threads around Black Friday. Whether for work or play, you'll be able to save a bundle with these great offers.
- Up to 30% off select Amazon Clothing
- Up to 35% off Mountain Warehouse Jackets
Personal Care
If you don't look after yourself, who will? Black Friday is the perfect time to grab yourself some new, cut-price personal care products. Go on, you deserve it.
- Up to 44% off Philips Sonicare Premium Brush Heads
- Oral-B Genius 9000 CrossAction Electric Toothbrush £79 (was £300)
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.