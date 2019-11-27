Black Friday deals are coming in thick and fast. We will be rounding up all of our favorites right here throughout the next week, so be sure to keep an eye on this page for new deals as they become available.

This year's top picks

Last year's top-seller, Echo Dot, has already had its price cut to just £22 making it cheaper to add Alexa to (more) rooms in your house. Many other Amazon devices followed suit, like the Fire tablets and Kindle New Kindle Paperwhite, too.

There are plenty of deals to be had on third-party products too, with some of the best listed below.

Newest Deals

Black Friday will bring with it a ton of deals. It's going to be hard to keep up with everything that drops in price, but we will do our best to bring you the latest deals you won't want to miss out on. This list will have the deals that we've just spotted, so if you only have a few minutes of time to looks, this is where to begin.

Amazon devices

From Fire Tablets to streaming sticks, just about everything that Amazon makes will eventually be on sale. The company has already discounted a bunch of its stuff, with some must-have pricing. Whether you need something for yourself or want to start your holiday lists early, these deals are worth your time.

TVs

A new TV is a long-term investment but it's also one of the more exciting bits of tech you buy for the home! Black Friday is the ideal opportunity to treat yourself to that long awaited upgrade.

Up to 38% off TVs from Samsung, Sony, LG and more

PCs, Laptops & Office electronics:

Buying a new PC can be a big investment, but Black Friday often allows you to get better specs for the same price you were going to pay before, or helps you save money on the purchase.

Smartphones

Unlocked phones are becoming more popular, so if you don't want to finance through your carrier, here are some great ways to put an affordable phone in your pocket.

Audio & Headphones

You don't have to go broke to get a good deal on a pair of headphones. They come in all shapes, sizes, colors, and prices these days, and here are some of the best deals you'll find.

Cameras, wearables & accessories

There is so much tech on offer during Black Friday, it's easy to get distracted by the shiny phones or laptops. But what if you're shopping for something smaller, or perhaps, a new camera? Of course there are deals!

Gaming

Black Friday is always a good time to get some scorching gaming deals. Since Black Friday is also at least two weeks long this year, the deals will continue to trickle through, but we'll be rounding up the best of the bunch.

Movies & Books

Curl up with a good book or movie for less as the long nights draw in and deal shopping season is upon us!

Toys

Black Friday is the perfect chance to top off your holiday shopping for the little ones in your life with discounted toys. Or you know, maybe even for the big kids in your life!

Up to 25% off LEGO Sets

Up to 50% off Nerf Toys

Home Improvement and DIY

Black Friday isn't just about gadgets and fun, it's one of the great opportunities of the year to give your home improvement to-do list the attention it's been craving. Especially since you'll save money at the same time!

Kitchen

Something smells good, what is it? Only the best deals for the kitchen this Black Friday!

Up to 30% off George Foreman Grills

Fashion

Fix up, look smart, there's always a great deal to be had on new threads around Black Friday. Whether for work or play, you'll be able to save a bundle with these great offers.

Up to 30% off select Amazon Clothing

Up to 35% off Mountain Warehouse Jackets

Personal Care

If you don't look after yourself, who will? Black Friday is the perfect time to grab yourself some new, cut-price personal care products. Go on, you deserve it.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.