We at iMore have looked at many Blu-ray readers over the years to check for compatibility and speed. The products offered here work well with the Mac mini and any type of Apple computer, including the MacBook and iMac.
Thin solution
Pioneer BDR-XS06 Slim Portable Blu-Ray Writer
With a maximum write speed of 6x BD-R on single- and dual-layer discs, and 4x max write speed on BD-R triple- and quad-layer discs, this reader offers up to 156 percent more data storage capacity than a 50GB Dual Layer Blu-ray Disc. Includes Toast Light software, which allows you to burn your files to CD, DVD, and Blu-ray Disc.
Speedy, but bulky
Asus BW-16D1X-U 16x External Blu-ray Drive
This external burner comes bundled with one pack of Verbatim M-DISC BD. Maximum burn speeds include BD-R: 16x, DVD-R/+R:16x, CD-R:40x, BD Dual Layer (DL):12x, DVD Dual Layer (DL):8x. Max read speeds: BD-R:12x, DVD-R/+R:16x, CD-R:40x, BD Dual Layer (DL):8x, DVD Dual Layer (DL):12x. Compatible with Mac and Windows. If size isn't an issue, this is the one most worth considering.
Versatile
PiAEK External Blu-Ray DVD Drive Writer
This Blu-ray device reads CDs up to 24x, DVDs up to 8x, and Blu-rays up to 6x. It's compatible with USB 3.0 and below. Use with your Macs and Windows computers.
Budget choice
VicTsing External Blu-Ray Drive
The least expensive choice on this list, this Blu-ray drive offers CD/DVD/Blu-ray read and burn capabilities. Super slim, just 9mm, the disc drive includes a sandblasted surface with a metal texture that's scratch-proof.
Full featured
OWC Mercury Pro 16X Blu-ray
This aluminum housed optical drive features USB-3 and M-DISC support. Max speeds include 16x for Blu-ray and DVD, and 48x for CD. Ships with two Blu-ray media in case.
Includes Cyberlink Media Suite
Buffalo MediaStation 6x Portable BDXL Blu-Ray Writer
For both Mac and Windows, this beautifully designed reader offers BDXL support for high capacity disc-writing for Blu-ray disks, DVDs, and CDs. It also includes M-Disc support for longer life recordings. Included is the Cyberlink Media Suite which offers Blu-ray and DVD burning and playback tools.
Reading speeds for Blu-ray players tend to increase the larger the chassis. Despite this, there are still plenty of impressive thin readers to select for your Mac mini.
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.