Best Budget Smart Thermostat iMore 2020

A smart thermostat can be expensive, but it can end up saving you lots of cash in the long run through smart scheduling and learning features. Plus, all smart thermostats allow you to change the thermostat from just about anywhere; all you need is an internet connection to experience connected convenience. Ready to make the upgrade? Here are the best budget-friendly smart thermostats that you can buy today.

Cheaper, but still smart

Forgot to turn down the heat before leaving for the day? Use your thermostat's app and turn it down from wherever you have an internet connection. We love the ecobee 3 Lite Smart Thermostat, as it has almost all of the features of its more expensive sibling, including support for wireless room sensors. This thermostat also works with Apple's HomeKit for automations, scenes, and voice controls through Siri.

Despite its low price, the Emerson Sensi Touch still offers plenty of bang for your buck, especially with its massive touchscreen display. This slick-looking thermostat also has tons of thoughtful features such as lighted wiring terminals, and a built-in level for easy installation.