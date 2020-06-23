Best Budget Smart Thermostat iMore 2020
A smart thermostat can be expensive, but it can end up saving you lots of cash in the long run through smart scheduling and learning features. Plus, all smart thermostats allow you to change the thermostat from just about anywhere; all you need is an internet connection to experience connected convenience. Ready to make the upgrade? Here are the best budget-friendly smart thermostats that you can buy today.
- By no means cheap: ecobee 3 Smart Thermostat Lite
- Choose your comfort: Nest Thermostat E
- Large screen, little price: Emerson Sensi Touch
- Classic looks: Honeywell Wi-Fi programmable thermostat
- HomeKit on a budget: Emerson ST55 Sensi Smart Thermostat
- Better Honeywell: Honeywell T5+
By no means cheap: ecobee 3 Smart Thermostat LiteStaff Favorite
ecobee makes the most schedules smart thermostats money can buy, and the ecobee 3 Lite is an inexpensive foray into a great line. It doesn't have onboard voice control, but it can connect to all three primary smart assistants, has a great display, and works with room sensors for improved accuracy. It also comes with a power extension kit if you have an older system without a C wire.
Choose your comfort: Nest Thermostat E
The Nest Thermostat E the same features as Nest's flagship device, but for much less. For this, you get a frosted display that blends into the background in your room, one color choice (versus many), and a polycarbonate, ceramic-feel finish instead of metal.
Large screen, little price: Emerson Sensi Touch
Compatible with Alexa, HomeKit, and the Google Assistant, the Sensi Touch Thermostat features a massive, full-color, touchscreen display that allows for easy scheduling and adjustments. Modern and sleek, the thermostat is also programmable through Wi-Fi from your smartphone, tablet, or with a shout.
Classic looks: Honeywell Wi-Fi programmable thermostat
Honeywell's Wi-Fi-enabled thermostat doesn't have the modern look and feel of most smart thermostats, but it does have the smarts. It's compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant, as well as IFTTT, and it's fully programmable in its app. The app doesn't have the most elegant interface, but this thermostat is one of the cheapest around, so you can't expect much more.
HomeKit on a budget: Emerson ST55 Sensi Smart Thermostat
Another thermostat with classic looks, the Emerson Sensi Smart Thermostat is both familiar and smart, offering tactile on-device controls and connected convenience. This thermostat works with all of the voice assistants, including Siri and HomeKit, making it the cheapest option for around for Apple's smart home.
Better Honeywell: Honeywell T5+
This Honeywell thermostat has a sleeker look than the one above, but it's nearly double the price. It has a white-on-black display, and it comes with a power adapter in case your existing system doesn't have a C wire. You can set up geofences in the app to turn on cooling or heating, so things are comfortable when you get home, and you can set up schedules for every day of the week.
Cheaper, but still smart
Forgot to turn down the heat before leaving for the day? Use your thermostat's app and turn it down from wherever you have an internet connection. We love the ecobee 3 Lite Smart Thermostat, as it has almost all of the features of its more expensive sibling, including support for wireless room sensors. This thermostat also works with Apple's HomeKit for automations, scenes, and voice controls through Siri.
Despite its low price, the Emerson Sensi Touch still offers plenty of bang for your buck, especially with its massive touchscreen display. This slick-looking thermostat also has tons of thoughtful features such as lighted wiring terminals, and a built-in level for easy installation.
