We know Amazon's Prime Day sale is just a week away, and so does Best Buy. In an attempt to steal some attention (and shoppers' dollars) before Amazon's annual sale kicks off, it has just launched its own summer sale.
In a not-so-subtle swipe at Amazon's sale, Best Buy's 'Bigger Deal' savings event offers deals across a bunch of categories including tech, home, gaming, health and wellness, toys, and more. The deals are live now and will run through June 22, ploughing right through Prime Day which takes place on June 21 and 22.
For Apple fans, there are several great deals worth checking out including MacBook deals and iPad deals with as much as $200 in savings. There are also related accessories that you might want to snag if you're already set up with the latest Apple products. We've rounded up a few of our top picks below.
iPhone 12 mini | $200 off
You can order the iPhone 12 mini via Best Buy and save $200 with qualified activation on AT&T, Sprint, or Verizon. That discount is reflected in instant savings which will result in reduced monthly payments.{.end}
iPad Pro (2020) | Up to $200 off
Though it's now been replaced by the 2021 model, Apple's iPad Pro is still a powerhouse device. Several models are discounted by $50 at Best Buy with as much as $150 more taken off for those eligible for student deals, dropping process low as $600.
Apple Watch Series 6 | $70 off
Apple Watch Series 6 is discounted by $70 at Best Buy, though you can save as much as $240 on one with an eligible trade-in. Plus, you'll get six months of Fitness+ for free (worth $60).
MacBook Pro | Up to $200 off
The latest MacBook Pro models is available with as much as $200 in Best Buy's sale. The 2020 M1 models are $150 off with bigger savings on the early 2020 Intel machines.
iMac | Up to $400 off
With the M1 iMac now out, Intel iMac models are seeing some steep savings at Best Buy with as much as $400 off. These 21.5-inch models may no longer be the most recent, but they make for a great all-in-one desktop computer for many people.
LG CX OLED 4K Smart TVs | Up to $300 off
In the market for a new TV? Best Buy has a ton on sale but the pick of the bunch for Apple fans is the LG CX-series OLED models. These not only support the Apple TV app but they also have built-in AirPlay 2 and even HomeKit support. Save as much as $300 across different sizes.
Beats Solo Pro | $130 off
The Beats Solo Pro feature active noise cancellation and up to 40 hours of battery life. They also have Apple's H1 chip for easy pairing, reliable connectivity, and hands-free access to Siri.
AirPods Pro | $50 off
Best Buy is taking $50 off the regular price of AirPods Pro and you can have them delivered quickly or pick them up in store. On top of the discount, you'll also get six months of Apple Music for free. This deal is also available at Amazon, Walmart and Target, though you won't get the Apple Music freebie.
These are just a few of the best deals available at Best Buy, though you'll want to check out the entire sale for more Apple deals and price cuts across many other categories. We'll be keeping tabs on the best Prime Day deals in the lead-up to the main event and throughout the two-day sale itself.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.