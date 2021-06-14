We know Amazon's Prime Day sale is just a week away, and so does Best Buy. In an attempt to steal some attention (and shoppers' dollars) before Amazon's annual sale kicks off, it has just launched its own summer sale.

In a not-so-subtle swipe at Amazon's sale, Best Buy's 'Bigger Deal' savings event offers deals across a bunch of categories including tech, home, gaming, health and wellness, toys, and more. The deals are live now and will run through June 22, ploughing right through Prime Day which takes place on June 21 and 22.

For Apple fans, there are several great deals worth checking out including MacBook deals and iPad deals with as much as $200 in savings. There are also related accessories that you might want to snag if you're already set up with the latest Apple products. We've rounded up a few of our top picks below.

These are just a few of the best deals available at Best Buy, though you'll want to check out the entire sale for more Apple deals and price cuts across many other categories. We'll be keeping tabs on the best Prime Day deals in the lead-up to the main event and throughout the two-day sale itself.