Apple Watch deals have been a hot commodity this fall shopping season. If you missed deals on Black Friday, Best Buy is giving you the opportunity to score a superb Cyber Monday saving on the Apple Watch Series 6, but you only have a couple of hours to make the most of the discount.

The Apple Watch Series 6 adds Blood Oxygen monitoring to the Apple Watch. The new feature allows users to open the Blood Oxygen app and measure the levels of oxygenation in their blood. The watch will also do some background monitoring of your blood oxygen levels as you work, workout, relax, and sleep.

The new watch also adds an always-on altimeter, which allows you to always understand your current elevation. This is a handy feature for those who like to hike, camp, or seem to always find themselves seeking out mountain peaks.

Internally, the Series 6 has been upgraded to the S6 system-in-package which runs up to 20 percent faster while maintaining the same all-day 18-hour battery life. It also offers faster charging, completing a full charge in under 1.5 hours according to Apple, as well as improved battery life for certain workouts like running.

The Apple Watch Series 6 is also the first Apple Watch to come in Blue and (PRODUCT)RED colors, adding some new combinations to match your watch to your new iPhone.

The watch continues to support all of the great features, like Apple Watch heart rate monitoring, the ability to take an ECG, fall detection, and overall health monitoring and activity tracking.

