So you recently purchased a new Mac. Now it's time to buy a few accessories to make your investment even better. Luckily, Best Buy has made it easy. For Cyber Monday, the company has added huge discounts on Mac accessories. Our favorites are listed below.
Best Cyber Monday Mac accessory deals
- : Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case | Save $50 at Best Buy
- : HyperDrive DUO 7-Port USB-C Hub | Save $30 at Best Buy
- : Beats by Dr. Dre - Solo Pro More Matte Collection Wireless Noise Cancelling On-Ear Headphones | Save $130 at Best Buy
- : Incase - Sleeve for 13.3 Apple MacBook Air and MacBook Pro | Save $25 at Best Buy
- : WD - My Passport for Mac 4TB External USB 3.0 Portable Hard Drive with Hardware Encryption | Save $25 at Best Buy
- : Beats by Dr. Dre - BeatsX Wireless Earphones | Save $60 at Best Buy
- : Incase Hardshell Case for 13-inch Apple MacBook Pro | Save $25 at Best Buy
Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case | Save $50 at Best Buy
There's no denying Apple AirPods remain a favorite, whether as a gift or as something for yourself. This is the model that ships with a wireless charging case so you can be sure your music is always ready to go.
HyperDrive DUO 7-Port USB-C Hub | Save $30 at Best Buy
This impressive docking station comes in gray or black. It offers two USB Type-C ports that support Power Delivery for charging mobile devices rapidly, while the HDMI output lets you connect a UHD display. This HyperDrive DUO seven-in-two USB Type-C hub has USB Type-A ports and microSD and SD card slots for fast data transfer.
Beats by Dr. Dre - Solo Pro More Matte Collection Wireless Noise Cancelling On-Ear Headphones | Save $130 at Best Buy
Get inspired with Solo Pro noise-canceling wireless headphones. Featuring Active Noise Canceling (ANC) and Transparency, these headphones provide fully immersive sound while also helping you stay aware of your surroundings. The ergonomic design delivers exceptional comfort for extended wear and sleek style.
Incase - Sleeve for 13.3 Apple MacBook Air and MacBook Pro | Save $25 at Best Buy
Normally $50, this Nylon sleeve is 50% off. The nylon material is water-resistant to guard against rain and spills, while the front pocket lets you store frequently used accessories. This Incase compact flight nylon sleeve employs zippers to keep contents securely inside, and the padded design protects against scratches and impacts.
WD - My Passport for Mac 4TB External USB 3.0 Portable Hard Drive with Hardware Encryption | Save $25 at Best Buy
Store and access files on the go with this WD My Passport Portable Hard Drive for Mac. The backup software keeps you covered against accidental data loss, and password protection prevents unauthorized access to your content. The portable hard drive comes with USB-A and USB-C cables for flexible connectivity options..
Beats by Dr. Dre - BeatsX Wireless Earphones | Save $60 at Best Buy
Long a favorite, the BeatsX earphones come in various colors and provide an authentic, clear sound experience. Featuring up to eight hours of battery life, the earphones include a unique Flex-Form cable that provides all-day comfort and easy pocket portability, while ear tip options provide a personalized fit.
Incase Hardshell Case for 13-inch Apple MacBook Pro | Save $25 at Best Buy
Maximize protection for your 13-inch MacBook Pro with this Incase laptop case. The rigid shell is fabricated via an injection molding process for a snug fit that shields your computer from damage, and cutouts offer access to ports and buttons. Keep your computer cool with the ventilation in this Incase laptop case.
