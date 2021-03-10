I do a terrible Mario impersonation. It doesn't really sound like him at all. The neat thing is, though, the character is so iconic any mimicking of his voice doesn't really have to be perfect. Everyone still recognizes it when they hear it. That's why today's a great day to bust out your "Let's-a-Go!"s and "It's-a-me, Mario!"s. It's also a great day to get some new Mario gear and save some money thanks to Best Buy's deals of the day that's celebrating Mario Day with huge discounts on games, controllers, memory cards, and more. You can even save up to 40% on Nintendo-themed collectibles like Mario socks, hats, decals, and more.

The best way to experience Mario is always through his video games. You can save on multiple Nintendo Switch Mario games with today's deals. Save up to $45 on Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle or Mario & Sonic at the Oylmpic Games Tokyo 2020. Save $20 on games like Super Mario Odyssey, New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. Complete your collection or play something you haven't played before and experience Mario in a whole new way. You can even save with Mario's buddies and get Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker on sale for $29.99 from $40.

Have plenty of games and need more room for some new ones? Save on select SanDisk microSD cards. These are memory cards that you can use to enhance your Switch's memory and store more stuff, and they are officially licensed by Nintendo to work well with the system. Of course they're super fast memory cards that can work with a lot of other things, too, like your laptop or security cameras if they support high capacities.

There are plenty of other ways to save thanks to MAR10, so be sure to check out the full Best Buy sale. Just remember these prices won't be here tomorrow.