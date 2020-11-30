What's better than an Amazon Echo Dot (4th generation)? How about two Amazon Echo Dots for the price of one? That's Best Buy's Cyber Monday deal on the always popular smart speaker from Amazon.

Introduced earlier this year, the fourth Amazon Echo Dot features a slick new design that looks good anywhere in your home.

Normally priced at $50 for one device, this special deal is on two Amazon Echo Dot speakers in charcoal. The tiny device offers crisp vocals and balanced bass for a full sound. With Alexa, use your voice to stream songs from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, SiriusXM, and others. Play music, audiobooks, and podcasts throughout your home with multi-room music. Alexa is also there to tell a joke, answer questions, play the news, check the weather, set alarms, and more.

Are you looking for more? The Amazon Echo Dot also lets you control your smart home devices. Use your voice to turn on your lights, adjust thermostats, and lock doors with compatible devices. Designed to protect your privacy, the Amazon Echo Dot features multiple layers of privacy protections and controls, including a microphone off button that electronically disconnects the microphones.

