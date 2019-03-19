The iPad Air 3 is here. If you're planning on using your new tablet 24/7, you might want to consider grabbing one of these car chargers so you're never out of juice!
Trusted brand
Aukey USB-C PD car charger
Aukey's 36W charger features one USB-C port and a USB-A port to charge your favorite devices, including current-generation iPhones and iPads.
Apple-exclusive
Belkin USB-C car charger
Straight from Apple's vault of recommendations, Belkin's charger has but one USB-C port for fast charging your iPhone, or even your MacBook, since its total power is 36W. It's a little pricey for what you get, but if you live and die by Apple's picks, then check it out.
Dual purpose
Scosche reVIVE II Dual USB Car Charger for iPad
Designed to save space, this car charger from Scosche includes a 2.1-Amp USB port for charging your iPad and a 1-Amp USB port for charging additional devices.
Budget selection
Maxboost 24W USB Smart Car Charger
Available in white and black, this 24W budget charger from Maxboost offers dual smart USB ports making it suitable for various mobile devices.
Inexpensive but not cheap
RAVPower USB-C car charger
It may only cost $8, but RAVPower' car charger is no slouch. It's made to be durable and features one USB-C port and a USB-A port for other devices. The LED indicator lets you know when things are charging correctly, and RAVPower provides a 30-month warranty.
Car chargers for your new iPad come in various forms. Some are future-proof and include a USB-C port while others are priced for the budget consumer. Regardless, the chargers on this list will get the job done during your next automobile adventure.
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.