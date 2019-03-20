The iPad mini 5 has arrived. If you're planning on using your new tablet 24/7, you might want to consider grabbing one of these car chargers, so you're never out of juice!
Inexpensive but not cheap
RAVPower USB-C car charger
It may only cost $8, but RAVPower' car charger is no slouch. It's made to be durable and features one USB-C port and a USB-A port for other devices. The LED indicator lets you know when things are charging correctly, and RAVPower provides a 30-month warranty.
Something different
Gembonics Car Charger
This super fast car charger includes a built-in 1 meter Lightning cable that's ideally suited for Apple devices. It provides 3.1 amps with 1.0A USB port plus the 2.1A Lightning connector for simultaneous charging.
Trusted brand
Aukey USB-C PD car charger
Aukey's 36W charger features one USB-C port and a USB-A port to charge your favorite devices, including current-generation iPhones and iPads.
Compact design
Moshi 2 Port Car Charger
Simultaneously charge two devices with this 24W device from Moshi. The small plug has been designed to minimize cable protrusion when used in a console.
Dual purpose
Scosche reVIVE II Dual USB Car Charger for iPad
Designed to save space, this car charger from Scosche includes a 2.1-Amp USB port for charging your iPad and a 1-Amp USB port for charging additional devices.
Small footprint
Scosche ReVolt Car Charger
Here's another impressive Scosche product with universal compatibility. Offering two 12 W ports, the ReVolt features a LED backlight and low profile design made to sit flush with your vehicle's charging port.
Your iPad mini 5 will thank you for buying any of these handy car chargers. Whether you select one from Scosche, RAVPower, or another brand, each will provide your tablet with extra power when you're traveling by car.
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.