Apple Arcade is Apple's gaming subscription service that's jam-packed with a ton of great (mostly indie) games. For one flat rate per month or year, you'll get access to over a hundred great games that can be enjoyed by anyone in the family. And the best part is that one subscription can be shared with your entire household thanks to Family Sharing being included at no extra cost. With something for everyone, here are the best card games on Apple Arcade.

THE BEST Card of Darkness Studio: Zach Gage

Age rating: 9+

Gamepad: No

Zach Gage, the guy behind other great games like SpellTower+, Ridiculous Fishing, Sage Solitaire, and Pocket-Run Pool, is back at it again with Card of Darkness. This game is a fantastic collaboration between Zach Gage, Pendleton Ward, and Choice Provisions — everything is hand-animated for extra charm. Save big with these deals from ExpressVPN, PureVPN & more In Card of Darkness, you'll have to battle your way out of each dungeon floor by casting spells, slaying monsters, discovering secrets, and saving the world at the end of the day. But all of this is done by picking the right cards. Each level features a grid full of stacks of cards — these stacks contain monsters, treasures, weapons, potions, and spells. But there's one thing: you can only see the top card of each stack, so what lies underneath that card is a mystery. And once you take a card from a stack, you must eventually take all of the cards underneath it as well. Basically, you need to finish what you start. Card of Darkness has a minimalist card concept at the core, and it also mixes in the elements of a puzzle, dungeon crawler, and roguelike, all in one game. It's full of risk and reward decisions, so just be cautious and plan strategically. The game is harder than it looks. See at Apple Arcade THE REST Cardpocalypse Studio: Versus Evil

Age rating: 4+

Gamepad: Yes

Do you remember those '90s Saturday morning cartoons? I grew up on them, and they were some of my favorite moments of my childhood. Cardpocalypse brings all of that back, especially the trading card game aspect. In Cardpocalypse, you take on the role of a '90s kid, Jess, who just wants to be a Mega Mutant Power Pets master. But on her first day at Dudsdale Elementary, the popular collectible card game is banned, so all of the kids need to take their battles underground to prevent being caught. But then the mutants from the game begin to invade the real world, and it's up to Jess and her new friends to save the world. You can build decks that revolve around the ultra-rare Champion cards that you earn through the game. The Champions have unique abilities that you'll want to build your deck around, and these Champions can evolve into MEGA forms when their health is halved, so that means more damage and powers. The goal of the game is to get your opponent's Champion health to zero first. Like any good collectible card game, Cardpocalypse has you earning new cards through victories, upgrading cards with stickers, and you can buy new cards through the Mega Mutant Power Magazine. You can even trade with classmates, but remember — no backsies! It's also impossible to collect all of the cards because, in the end, your decks and rules are unique to you, stickers are also rare, and your choices will matter. At times, you'll have to make tough decisions to get the best cards. See at Apple Arcade Spelldrifter Studio: Free Range

Age rating: 12+

Gamepad: Yes

Do you like hybrid tactical role-playing games? And how about deck building? If you answered yes to both, then Spelldrifter is a fantastic addition. In Spelldrifter, there's an in-depth fantasy storyline, and you'll get to pick the heroes you want to use, with each one of them having their own unique strengths and weaknesses. Your goal is to go deep into the world of Starfall as you search for the mysterious Labyrinth, where a ton of secrets are waiting to be discovered. The game combines puzzle-like positional tactics with turn-based RPG battle, and you can customize your experience and replayability with the collectible card game element. Because of the deckbuilding with abilities and skills for each hero, you'll need to manage your resources properly, as each move requires a certain amount of space on the grid and time to charge. See at Apple Arcade Where Cards Fall Studio: Snowman

Age rating: 12+

Gamepad: No

This one isn't exactly a card game by the traditional sense, but it does involve cards in a unique way. Where Cards Fall is a slice of life story-based puzzle game where you build houses of cards to bring memories back to life. These cards are all you have to solve spatial puzzles with as you navigate through the insecurities and emotions of a high school student and beyond. The art style in this game is gorgeous, and while it's story-driven, there is no dialogue — everything is told through visuals. There are over 50 levels to solve, and it's just mesmerizing watching the deck of cards expand into full-on buildings right before your eyes. See at Apple Arcade

