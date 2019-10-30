Best CD Drives for Mac mini iMore 2019

Optical drives went the way of the DoDo bird a few years ago on Mac computers due to most software, movies, and music all moving online, but sometimes you still need a good old fashioned CD drive. So, even in 2019, there are still situations when you need an external optical drive. That said, no matter what your needs are, we've saved you the trouble of looking around and grouped together some of the best CD drives to compliment your new Mac mini.

Which CD Drive should you choose?

Even though it's 2019, there are still several instances where you might need to use an optical drive with your new Mac mini. Whether you're watching a movie that's not on Netflix, or you want to burn some music to relieve those 90's car rides, or you need to install some older software onto your new Mac mini, we've found some of the best options for you to consider. For most folks, the LG GP65NB60 will be the best option because it gets the job done without breaking the bank, but you can't really go wrong with anything on this list.

If you don't like the LG GP65NB60, then the next best choice I feel would be the wooden VersionTECH SuperDrive. It's nothing quite like it when you compare it to other choices, as its unique design brings a certain distinct personality for such an otherwise boring piece of equipment. Plus, it only cost a few more bucks than our best option.

