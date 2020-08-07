Best Cheap Earbuds Under $30 iMore 2020
Earbuds are some of the most popular styles of headphones to carry around, and it's easy to see why. They don't take up a lot of space, they stay in your ears when you need them too, and you can find a decent pair for very cheap. If you're in the market for a super affordable pair of headphones, these cheap earbuds will let you listen to your music where ever you are!
- Best overall: Aukey Wireless Earbuds
- Earhook design: Anker SoundBuds Curve
- For iPhone users: Apple EarPods (Lightning connector)
- Enhanced Bass: Sony MDR-XB50AP
- Cheapest of the Cheap: Panasonic ErgoFit
- IPX7 Water-Resistant: Anker SoundBuds Slim
- Truly Wireless: SoundPeats Wireless Earbuds
- Cool Wooden Design: Symphonized NRG
- Great Warranty: RHA MA390
- Carrying Case Included: Sennheiser CX 100
Best overall: Aukey Wireless EarbudsStaff Favorite
The Aukey Wireless Earbuds have an 8-hour playtime but are fast-charge capable, so a 15-minute charge that gives them an hour of playback time — top them up quickly when you need juice. They're also sweat-resistant (IPX5), making them a great choice for the gym. Plus, they also use magnetic clasps to magnetically snap around your neck when they aren't in use so that you won't lose track of them.
Earhook design: Anker SoundBuds Curve
Same IPX7 rating, 10-hour battery life, and Bluetooth 5.0, the Anker SoundBuds Curve offers an Earhook design for those you like to make sure their earbuds are secure no matter what. Plus, they sound fantastic with great warm bass tones.
For iPhone users: Apple EarPods (Lightning connector)
If you have a newer iPhone, Apple's EarPods with the Lightning connector is one of the best options for you. It plugs right into the Lightning port on your iPhone, and has inline controls for volume and to control Siri. Even has a microphone so you can take calls with the EarPods.
Enhanced Bass: Sony MDR-XB50AP
If you like your bass to be thumping, the Sony MDR-XB50AP is designed for improved sound isolation that increases the low-end tones, giving you as much pumping bass sound as possible. It also has a tangle-resistant cable that lays flat, so it shouldn't get too messed up when you're carrying them around in your bag or pocket.
Cheapest of the Cheap: Panasonic ErgoFit
If you're looking to get a pair of budget earbuds to replace the ones bundled in your phone's box (if there's a pair included in the first place), then the Panasonic ErgoFit should be at the top of your list. They're affordable, durable, and come in several colors.
IPX7 Water-Resistant: Anker SoundBuds Slim
Excellent for the gym due to its IPX7 rating — meaning it can withstand being submerged in water — and offering 10-hour battery life, the Anker SoundBuds Slim are fantastic Bluetooth earbuds. They are even sporting Bluetooth 5.0, so its a better connection than older Bluetooth headphones.
Truly Wireless: SoundPeats Wireless Earbuds
Truly wireless earbuds that don't have any cord, the SoundPeats Wireless Earbuds can be used individually or together. You don't have to have both in your ears at the same time. While the earbuds themselves only have three hours of charge, the charging case (which doesn't have a cover) gives you another 12 hours of battery life.
Cool Wooden Design: Symphonized NRG
It's not every day you can say you have a pair of wooden headphones, but the Symphonized NRG are just that. The silicone tips come in three different sizes-small, medium, and large — allowing you to find the best fit for you. When you do fit the perfect fit, they offer a nice amount of sound-isolation meaning you should be able to ignore most of the world around you.
Great Warranty: RHA MA390
A great pair of wired headphones that have inline control for both Siri and Google Assistant, so whether you have an iPhone or Android, they will work perfectly. The RHA MA390 even comes with a three-year warranty, in the odd chance anything goes wrong, you won't be left to deal with it on your own.
Carrying Case Included: Sennheiser CX 100
While Sennheiser is usually better known for making super-high-end headphones, they do have a very affordable pair of earbuds that are simple and effective. The silicone tips come in four sizes —extra small, small, medium, and large — which should allow you to find an optimal fit for your ears and they even come with a mesh carrying case.
Cheap doesn't mean bad
Cheap earbuds like the ones listed above give you the freedom to listen to your tunes on the go, without having to worry about damaging or losing expensive headphones that cost hundreds of dollars. I personally am in love with my pair of Aukey Wireless Earbuds. They sound great for the price and are the perfect gym companion thanks to their IPX5 water-resistant rating, meaning you can get your sweat on!
Of course, if you have a newer iPhone and want to replace the ones that come in the box, the Apple EarPods are a solid choice. The inline remote has a ton of functionality that only Apple can provide.
Lastly, if you truly only care about getting the cheapest headphones available, the Panasonic ErgoFit are the way to go. There's only so much you can expect from a pair of earbuds that cost $8, but somehow the Panasonic ErgoFit manages to be comfortable and sound decent on a budget.
