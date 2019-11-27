Black Friday is upon us, and now is the perfect time to pick up a new iPhone case. If you recently picked up an iPhone 11, you're going to want to make sure that glass chassis is well protected. To that end, you can get the Mkeke iPhone 11 Case for $7.99 , down from $18.99, so that your iPhone has a defensive barrier between it and the world that still allows you to admire your phone's beautiful colors.

Mkeke's case is made from both TPU and hard plastic, making it protective on the back but softer and more comfortable to hold on the sides, and letting you see your phone's beautiful color while also keeping it well defended.

An iPhone case is always a good investment. Apple keeps making stronger iPhones, but none of them will ever be damage-proof. But with the colorful variety of the iPhone 11, you may very well want something that protects your iPhone while letting you see the beautiful color that you selected.

Enter the clear case from Mkeke. This case is made from a combination of TPU and hard PC, for protection against sudden drops and increased scratch resistance. It's also a slim case, meaning that you won't add a lot of extra weight or bulk in applying this case to your iPhone.

There are a number of precise cutouts for the charging port and mute switch, while the case covers things like volume buttons and the side button. The case also completely supports wireless charging.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.