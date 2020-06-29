Best Cloth Face Masks iMore 2020

As long as you're going to be wearing a mask to work or conduct your everyday activities, you might as well find one you really like. Everyone's tastes are different, so you might need to try several different styles to see what feels most comfortable to you, but here are some great options to get you started.

So which one should you get?

I was seriously hoping by now that life would be returning to normal, and COVID-19 would be just a bad memory. It's not. But we're all in this together, and the best way to slow down the coronavirus' spread is by social-distancing, hand-washing, and wearing a mask. Whether you wear a disposable mask or a cloth mask doesn't matter, just wear a mask! Of course, cloth masks save money in the long run since you can wash and re-use them indefinitely.

I recommend trying many different brands and styles; you'll choose your own favorites over time. I'd start with Etsy, there are just so many styles, sizes, prices, and designs. You'll be sure to find something for yourself and everyone in your family.

If you just want to grab something simple and cheap, go for the Target brand masks. With two adult sizes in four color options and a kids' size in three colors as well, you'll be able to outfit the whole family inexpensively.