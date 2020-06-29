Best Cloth Face Masks iMore 2020
As long as you're going to be wearing a mask to work or conduct your everyday activities, you might as well find one you really like. Everyone's tastes are different, so you might need to try several different styles to see what feels most comfortable to you, but here are some great options to get you started.
- Handmade and custom: Etsy
- Bathing suit fabric: Raj Swim Reusable Fabric Face Masks 10-pack
- Artist-designed: Redbubble face masks
- Disney official: Mickey and Minnie Mouse Cloth Face Masks 4-pack
- Gaiter style: Norme Summer Face Cover Neck Gaiter
- Classic style: Levi's Multi-Purpose 100% Cotton Bandana
- Adjustable fit: EQOBA Resuable Breathable 2-Layer Fabric Face Masks
- Fandom style: FOCO Face Cover
- Filters included: Howedus 3-Pack Reusable Face Mask
- Best value: Target 2-Pack Cloth Face Mask
- Sophisticated: Capturing Couture Reusable 2-Layer Cotton Face Mask
- Something different: Los Angeles Apparel 3-Pack Cotton Mask
Handmade and custom: EtsyStaff Pick
Etsy is an amazing marketplace where you can buy handmade/artisan products from around the world. There is an enormous selection of face masks for every size, taste, price point, and style.
Bathing suit fabric: Raj Swim Reusable Fabric Face Masks 10-pack
If you're not terribly picky about color and you just want a bunch of soft, simple masks, then check these out. You get ten nylon/spandex masks made from swimwear fabrics in assorted colors.
Artist-designed: Redbubble face masks
Redbubble is a platform where artists can upload their art, and Redbubble takes care of the manufacturing and shipping, giving the artist a percentage of the profit. There are thousands of artists' designs from which to choose here.
Disney official: Mickey and Minnie Mouse Cloth Face Masks 4-pack
Get your official Disney face masks here. Each four-pack contains four different designs along a theme, such as Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, Princesses, and more. Be sure to use the sizing guide for a precision fit; you'll need to choose Small, Medium, or Large when you order, and the masks are not stretchy.
Gaiter style: Norme Summer Face Cover Neck Gaiter
If you don't like loops around your ears, check out these neck gaiter-style face covers. Slip them on over your head and pull up and over your nose and mouth. You get four different colors in each order; you choose the color combination in your set.
Classic style: Levi's Multi-Purpose 100% Cotton Bandana
Put on your cowboy boots and cowboy hat, the classic bandana has been around forever, and you'll be able to find other uses for it after this virus is gone. Choose a two-pack, three-pack, or six-pack in your choice of color combinations.
Adjustable fit: EQOBA Resuable Breathable 2-Layer Fabric Face Masks
This dual-layer fabric mask features adjustable ear loops and an adjustable nose bar, which help assure a good fit for most. You can choose a two-pack or three-pack in a variety of fun patterns and colors.
Fandom style: FOCO Face Cover
FOCO sells a three-pack with a variety of styles in each package for fans of all kinds. Other fandoms besides sports are included too, such as comic books, Nickelodeon, horror, and more. Plus, there are other designs just for fun, such as animal prints, camo, floral, and nautical themes.
Filters included: Howedus 3-Pack Reusable Face Mask
Get a little more protection from these 100% cotton face masks. Included in the package are three machine-washable masks plus 40 filters. The mask's vent helps with breathability.
Best value: Target 2-Pack Cloth Face Mask
Get two simple face masks for a very low price at Target. That's right; this price is for two. You can choose from a variety of colors and either kids' or adults' (small/medium or large/extra-large) sizes.
Sophisticated: Capturing Couture Reusable 2-Layer Cotton Face Mask
Photographers may be familiar with Capturing Couture, a company that makes fashionable camera straps and other accessories. Now they've branched out into the mask business, offering several fun patterns and designs at a reasonable price point.
Something different: Los Angeles Apparel 3-Pack Cotton Mask
If you don't like loops around your ears, this mask's elastic goes around your neck and the back of your head instead. If you do prefer ear loops, Los Angeles Apparel sells a bunch of those, too. There are dozens of patterns and styles here from which to choose, in both kid and adult sizes.
So which one should you get?
I was seriously hoping by now that life would be returning to normal, and COVID-19 would be just a bad memory. It's not. But we're all in this together, and the best way to slow down the coronavirus' spread is by social-distancing, hand-washing, and wearing a mask. Whether you wear a disposable mask or a cloth mask doesn't matter, just wear a mask! Of course, cloth masks save money in the long run since you can wash and re-use them indefinitely.
I recommend trying many different brands and styles; you'll choose your own favorites over time. I'd start with Etsy, there are just so many styles, sizes, prices, and designs. You'll be sure to find something for yourself and everyone in your family.
If you just want to grab something simple and cheap, go for the Target brand masks. With two adult sizes in four color options and a kids' size in three colors as well, you'll be able to outfit the whole family inexpensively.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
