AirPods 2 vs. AirPods Pro: Which AirPods should I pick?

AirPods are Apple's revolutionary, wire-free earphones that pair super-easily with your other Apple devices and allow for a truly wireless audio experience. Using the proprietary Apple wireless chipsets, they sync together seamlessly for perfect playback and infrared sensors mean they know when they are in or out of your ears. You can control playback with a tap, a squeeze or with just your voice thanks to beam-forming mics.

There are a few versions of AirPods at this point, so it's worth knowing the differences before deciding which to scout out this Cyber Monday.

Apple released the first-gen AirPods in 2017. They feature the W1 chip, 5 hours of music playback or 2 hours of talk time, with playback controls coming in the form of a double-tap on either earbud to skip back or forward, or to rouse Siri. They've officially been replaced by the second-gen AirPods, so they are harder to come by these days. Plus, their price doesn't tend to fall too much below what you can snag AirPods 2 for.

AirPods 2 improved the talk time to three hours and added "Hey Siri" support so you can access the voice assistant completely hands-free. The second-generation were also the first AirPods to be available with a wireless charging case, so when checking out deals be sure to note whether the AirPods you're looking at are the wired or wireless charging version. Other than that, they are functionally the same.

AirPods Pro were announced just a few weeks back and are the first AirPods to feature active noise-cancellation. They have an in-ear design with different ear tips to find the right fit, and have a transparency mode so you can clearly hear your surroundings without removing them. They are also the first AirPods to be officially-labelled water-resistant with an iPX4 rating. AirPods Pro have a slightly shorter stem and their case is a tad wider. The ability to use Siri hands-free is still there, though the tap gestures for playback control have been replaced by a squeeze of the stem. This can also switch ANC on or off. They are the newest model, having only been released at the end of October, and therefore the most advanced (and most expensive) models available.

Do AirPods charge wirelessly?

Apple's second-generation AirPods are available with a wireless charging case that allows for them to be placed on a Qi-enabled charger to juice back up. That same charging case can be purchased separately to replace your original AirPods' wired case if you simply want to add that feature without replacing the headphones themselves.

The newly-released AirPods Pro also have Qi-charging built-in

Which iPhone models are AirPods compatible with?

AirPods 2 require an iOS 12.2 or later to work properly, so you need an iPhone 5s or newer as that's the cut-off point for iOS 12 support.

Support for AirPods Pro was only just added in iOS 13.2 so you need a slightly newer phone if you want to rock out with these. It'll be iPhone 6s or newer if you're planning on getting AirPods Pro.

Why should I buy AirPods over PowerBeats Pro or other wireless headphones?

There are tons of true wireless headphones out there these days, and many of them cost less than a set of AirPods. The main reason to opt for AirPods over the competition is the ease-of-use with your other Apple products. They pair super quickly without needing to fiddle around in the Bluetooth settings, work great with Siri, and their compact design makes them easy to take everywhere.

As Apple owns Beats, the more recently-released products like the Powerbeats Pro feature the same tight integration and may be a better pick for runners and gym-goers thanks to their sweat-resistance and ear hook design, though the case is much bulkier and they cost more than most AirPods models.

Is the AirPods price worth it?

Buyers of Apple products are well-used to paying a premium for the company's wares, though the value of the AirPods and AirPods Pro depends on what you're comparing them to. Yes, you can pick up some bargain-basement Bluetooth headphones for under $20 these days, but they might sound like garbage, have an unreliable connection, and die after an hour's use. If those things still suit your use case, then go ahead and save some money.

If you want a premium experience, solid build quality, and some wireless headphones that are super easy to use, then you're going to pay AirPods-level pricing whether you go for Apple-branded headphones or not. AirPods Pro in particular offer a solid value for the quality go the noise-cancellation in a super-premium market with the likes of Bose, Sony, and others. If you can grab a deal on Cyber Monday and make a saving, though, it's obviously better! The below deals can help you out in that regard.

