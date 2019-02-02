Docking stations are like power strips for your laptop. They have a variety of ports and are usually designed to allow your laptop to sit on top of them, essentially docking it to the station. If you connect lots of devices and peripherals to your MacBook Pro, you might need a docking station.

Docking stations are designed for multi-display use with charging support. Some of them are very similar to hubs — a stand-alone box with a number of ports. Others mount to your MacBook Pro. There are even some docking stations that let you set up your MacBook Pro in clamshell mode. My personal favorite is OWC's dock because of its portability.

