For the past several months I've seen hundreds or gorgeous Animal Crossing: New Horizons villages that have seemingly been terraformed and decorated by experts. Up until now, I've had to admire these creations from afar by watching YouTube videos or getting lucky enough to get invited over by the owners. Well, all that is changing with the Summer Wave 2 update, which has brought dreaming to the game.

Players can now share their dream islands with others using a Dream Address. The best part about it is that that visitors can run around and look at your creations without affecting the "real" island. Since this is the case, several talented island curators have been sharing their Dream Addresses publicly so others can admire their work. We've looked around and gathered the most gorgeous islands we could find. Here are the best dream islands to visit in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

If you want any dreamland help, check out our guide and learn how to visit and create dream islands.

The 10 best dream islands to visit in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

There are so many amazing islands out there, but these ones in particular really caught our eye.

The house is literally a bath house

A beautiful setup with perfectly manicured walkways and neighborhoods.

Luna could be from here

A place so tranquil and filled with celestial bodies that it might as well be Luna's home.

Beautiful getaway

If this place existed in real life, I would have visited years ago.

Some people really know how to decorate

I'm constantly in awe of some people's decorating skills and this is a prime example.

Island paradise

This is one of the best natural-looking islands I've ever seen. It's sure to help you relax and get more inspiration for your own village.

Blown away

Some people are absolutely masterful at placing walkways and gardens, this is one of those people.

Flowers everywhere

Nothing is quite as relaxing as walking through the beautiful paths of this island.

Something to aspire to

This dream island really shows off the beauty of simplicity.

Amusement park

This dream island creator has turned one section of his village into a carnival complete with rides, popcorn, and games. So fun!

Fairy city

This creator does an excellent job of mixing busy city vibes with that of a magical forest. It's really something to get inspired by.

Dream on

There are so many talented people in the Animal Crossing fandom! As such, we're sure that even more gorgeous dream islands will become available as time goes on. If you see an amazing Dream Address that we missed, be sure to tell us about it in the comments below!

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Main

