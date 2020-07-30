For the past several months I've seen hundreds or gorgeous Animal Crossing: New Horizons villages that have seemingly been terraformed and decorated by experts. Up until now, I've had to admire these creations from afar by watching YouTube videos or getting lucky enough to get invited over by the owners. Well, all that is changing with the Summer Wave 2 update, which has brought dreaming to the game.

Players can now share their dream islands with others using a Dream Address. The best part about it is that that visitors can run around and look at your creations without affecting the "real" island. Since this is the case, several talented island curators have been sharing their Dream Addresses publicly so others can admire their work. We've looked around and gathered the most gorgeous islands we could find. Here are the best dream islands to visit in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

If you want any dreamland help, check out our guide and learn how to visit and create dream islands.

The 10 best dream islands to visit in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

There are so many amazing islands out there, but these ones in particular really caught our eye.

The house is literally a bath house

A beautiful setup with perfectly manicured walkways and neighborhoods.

Nowhere is a sleepy, overgrown onsen town best explored at twilight. Wander the bamboo forests and wildflower meadows, relax at one of the many hot springs, and don’t forget to stop by the famous bath house before you leave! 🌿⛩🏞🍙



DA-1790-5385-6731#dreamsuite #dreamaddress pic.twitter.com/EC29Zx1QtC — indie the turnip overlord (@nook_lings) July 30, 2020

Luna could be from here

A place so tranquil and filled with celestial bodies that it might as well be Luna's home.

if anyone wants to come explore serenity in their dreams, the dream address is DA-8191-2677-7268



the theme of the island is pink and starry!🤩💕✨#AnimalCrossingNewHorizons #acnhupdate #animalcrossingupdate #AnimalCrossing #DreamAddress pic.twitter.com/ySL7LRgYMU — Serena🍃✨🌹 (@SerenitysStar) July 30, 2020

Beautiful getaway

If this place existed in real life, I would have visited years ago.

Hey dreamies! Come let your cares melt away on Starlight Island.

—

I’m going to try to keep this updated as I continue adding more to my island.

✨

DA-6864-3462-4160

✨ #ACNH #dreamaddress #acnhdreamaddress pic.twitter.com/8TXkErilkn — elissa mae ✨ (@sparklerawk) July 30, 2020

Some people really know how to decorate

I'm constantly in awe of some people's decorating skills and this is a prime example.

First time at Bangtan? Welcome!! 💜 I don’t really have a theme but I hope you enjoy it. I worked hard on it. 😅 My dream address is DA-2648-1594-6341 #AnimalCrossing #ACNH #dreamaddress pic.twitter.com/GKpWiayFg7 — Ashlinn⁷ (@Ashhlinn) July 30, 2020

Island paradise

This is one of the best natural-looking islands I've ever seen. It's sure to help you relax and get more inspiration for your own village.

Come visit the Dream Island of Kokomo! With our natural, relaxing atmosphere, you're bound to have a pleasant dream...



DA: 6038-1187-8338 pic.twitter.com/fXOALgayif — Crossing Channel (@crossingchannel) July 30, 2020

Blown away

Some people are absolutely masterful at placing walkways and gardens, this is one of those people.

Want to visit my island in Animal Crossing? :D



Get to know Nunnalia with the Dream Suite code DA-1862-2456-1929 #ACNH #AnimalCrossing pic.twitter.com/7S1CxwSbSr — Midio (@midio) July 30, 2020

Flowers everywhere

Nothing is quite as relaxing as walking through the beautiful paths of this island.

Something to aspire to

This dream island really shows off the beauty of simplicity.

Here’s my #dreamaddress for #AnimalCrossingNewHorizions ! I’ve been working on this town ever since release and it’s at 5 stars, I hope y’all can enjoy it! pic.twitter.com/3GjKUvxsE3 — That1Gamer (@That1Gamer01) July 30, 2020

Amusement park

This dream island creator has turned one section of his village into a carnival complete with rides, popcorn, and games. So fun!

Fairy city

This creator does an excellent job of mixing busy city vibes with that of a magical forest. It's really something to get inspired by.

Dream on

There are so many talented people in the Animal Crossing fandom! As such, we're sure that even more gorgeous dream islands will become available as time goes on. If you see an amazing Dream Address that we missed, be sure to tell us about it in the comments below!