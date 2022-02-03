Apple Arcade is Apple's gaming subscription service that is available on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, and macOS. For a low, flat rate of $4.99 a month or $49.99 a year, you get access to over 100 games, some of which are exclusive to Apple Arcade, and Family Sharing is included in the cost so that you can share a single subscription with up to six Apple IDs. With Apple Arcade, there is a little bit of everything sprinkled throughout, so everyone is sure to find a game that they'll enjoy. Here's a roundup of all of the dungeon crawler style games on Apple Arcade.

Cat Quest II

Studio: The Gentlebros.

Age rating: 9+

Gamepad: Yes The first Apple Arcade game we recommend asks the question, "Isn't the world just better when cats and dogs rule it?" Cat Quest II is the sequel to the original Cat Quest, and it continues the tradition of a beautiful 2D, open-world action RPG where cats and dogs are in charge. While war brews between the cats of Felingard and the dogs of the Lupus Empire, a larger threat looms in the distance. The kings of both kingdoms must unite together, restore peace, and reclaim their thrones. In Cat Quest II, players can play as both cat and dog, and there is even a two-player co-op for a grand time. Cat Quest II has a gorgeous open world that players can freely explore to their heart's content. Equip your cat or dog character with various melee or ranged weapons and cast magical spells to vanquish the forces of evil that stand in your way. Defeating your enemies will net you experience points, and there is plenty of loot to be found. There are also plenty more weapons, spells, and abilities to make your quest more manageable, and trust me, you'll need everything you can get to take on some of the more challenging areas. You might even want to use a iPhone controller to make the experience even better. The Pinball Wizard

Studio: Frosty Pop

Age rating: 4+

Gamepad: Yes The Pinball Wizard is a unique dungeon crawler title because it is unlike anything you've played before. If you like pinball, as well as dungeon crawlers, then this is right up your alley. In The Pinball Wizard, you'll find a tower that is full of useful knowledge and wisdom at the very top. But to reach it, you must clear each floor and make your way to the top. After all, wisdom and knowledge are earned, not given. You'll take control of a little wizard character, and you must help them get to the top of the tower by propelling them with... pinball flippers. These flippers basically serve as the entrance into each floor, and your goal is to survive, collect treasures, and outlast the enemies, at least until the door to the next floor opens. You only have so much health to last you, and the enemies only get more challenging as you ascend. Fortunately, you can get items like health potions to aid you. Roundguard

Studio: Wonderbelly Games

Age rating: 9+

Gamepad: Yes Did you enjoy that one classic puzzle game, Peggle? Now imagine it with elements of RPG dungeon crawling, and you end up with Roundguard. It's basically the love child of Peggle and RPGs. You can choose from three different hero classes in Roundguard: Warrior, Rogue, and Wizard. The Warrior specializes in powerful melee attacks, the Rogue deals in precision hits, and the Wizard can nuke enemies from far away. Each class offers up a different play style, so you'll want to experiment with them all to see which one fits you best. In Roundguard, you essentially "shoot" your hero out of a cannon at the top of the screen, and they will bounce off of pegs on the stage. The pegs are a mix of pots that need to be cracked to get through, and there are enemies as well as potions to restore your health and mana. You attack enemies by bouncing off them, but they will hit you back! To clear a stage and move to the next area, you'll have to clear out all enemies from the level. You get bonus points for bouncing longer — and make sure you don't fall off the screen because you only have a limited amount of lives. You gain experience points and can level up, learn new abilities, and find new gear, so take advantage of that. Roundguard is also a rogue-like, so if you run out of health and die, then you'll have to start from the beginning on the next run. The game is harder than it looks, and you'll need to spend a good amount of time practicing and learning the play style of each if you want to succeed. Towers of Everland

Studio: Cobra Mobile Limited

Age rating: 9+

Gamepad: Yes If you enjoy exploration elements mixed in with your RPG combat and looting, then Towers of Everland is right up your alley. In Towers of Everland, you must help rebuild the Great City. But this task is not easy — you will need to ascend the Towers, which are procedurally generated dungeons filled with baddies to slash and tons of loot to discover. No two Towers of Everland experiences will be the same, so if you love variety, you'll get it in this game. And on top of it all, you'll be able to harness the power of Guilds to craft your own powerful weapons and armor to take down any enemies in your way. Card of Darkness

Studio: Zach Gage

Age rating: 9+

Gamepad: No Like Pinball Wizard, Card of Darkness is not your typical dungeon crawler. In Card of Darkness, you will embark on a hand-animated adventure by the fantastic Zach Gage, the mind behind other great iOS games like SpellTower and Sage Solitaire. In Card of Darkness, you'll face off against many hordes of monsters that you can best by casting powerful spells and discovering ancient secrets — as long as you pick up the right cards. Think of Card of Darkness as a hybrid of a dungeon crawler and solitaire. Each level has a grid of several card stacks, and you can only see the top card of each stack, with the rest beneath a complete mystery. But if you take a card from a stack, you must eventually take all of the cards in that stack. The card stacks will have anything from fun weapons to spells to enemies that must be defeated before they kill you. Getting to the end of each level will be easier said than done. Card of Darkness is a challenging game, and while it doesn't follow the traditional dungeon crawler formula, it's fresh and worth taking a look. Grindstone

Studio: Capybara Games

Age rating: 12+

Gamepad: Yes If you enjoy some match-three RPG action, then Grindstone is a great hidden gem that's worth your consideration. In Grindstone, you take on the role of a muscly barbarian type warrior, who must make his way through Grindstone Mountain to the peak, where fortune and glory await, naturally. But along the way, there are large swarms of Creeps that will do anything to prevent you from reaching your goal. The only solution? Hack and slash your way through them, of course! You'll be drawing lines to connect similarly colored Creeps together so you can cut them down. There will be helpful items to aid you, but there are several different types of Creeps, too, with many of the tougher ones requiring longer chains to defeat. So you'll need all of your puzzle-solving skills and the best items to carve your way through to the exit of each stage — all 150 of them. Do you have what it takes to get to the top of Grindstone Mountain? Bleak Sword

Studio: Devolver

Age rating: 12+

Gamepad: Yes Bleak Sword is more along the lines of a dark fantasy action game like Dark Souls, but we think it can fit here as well. The coolest thing about Bleak Sword is the pixel art that is rendered in 3D diorama battlefields, which gives it a distinctive aesthetic. There are nine chapters in Bleak Sword, and each one will test your skill and strength. The goal of the game is to lift the curse from the legendary Bleak Sword by striking down and vanquishing every creature in the forest, swamp, castle, and dungeons along the way. You'll have access to powerful magical spells, loot, and items, and your character levels up and has stats that you can distribute to unlock your full potential. To lift the curse of the Bleak Sword, you'll have to be fast on your feet and resourceful, because this game can be rather unforgiving. Are you up to the task? Legend of the Skyfish 2

Studio: Crescent Moon Games

Age rating: 9+

Gamepad: Yes This is the sequel to the popular game, Legend of the Skyfish. In this follow-up, you play as a Red Hook guardian, one of the followers of the original Little Red Hook from the original game, which took place 100 years ago. In Legend of the Skyfish 2, you'll use the Combat Fishing Pole to grapple your way through obstacles and enemies alike, and it serves as your most trusty weapon. The battle system is similar to that of a hack-n-slash style, but you need to master the three different weapon types (sword, hammer, and scythe) to get far. The game is split up into different worlds, and you need to clear each stage before you're able to move on. There are boss fights and puzzles to solve, so the game has plenty of content to keep you entertained. And of course, there are numerous materials to craft your own weapons and armors, plus items to find. The real magic of the game is the unique grappling hook mechanics — master them because it's your best friend in the game.