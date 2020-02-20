Apple Arcade is Apple's gaming subscription service that is available on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, and macOS. For a low, flat rate of $4.99 a month or $49.99 a year, you get access to over 100 games, some of which are exclusive to Apple Arcade, and Family Sharing is included in the cost so that you can share a single subscription with up to six Apple IDs. With Apple Arcade, there is a little bit of everything sprinkled throughout, so everyone is sure to find a game that they'll enjoy. Here's a roundup of all of the dungeon crawler style games on Apple Arcade.

THE BEST Cat Quest II Studio: The Gentlebros.

Age rating: 9+

Gamepad: Yes

Isn't the world just better when cats and dogs rule it? Cat Quest II is the sequel to the original Cat Quest, and it continues the tradition of a beautiful 2D, open-world action RPG where cats and dogs are in charge. While war brews between the cats of Felingard and the dogs of the Lupus Empire, a larger threat looms in the distance. The kings of both kingdoms must unite together and restore peace and reclaim their thrones. In Cat Quest II, players can play as both cat and dog, and there is even two-player co-op for a grand time. Cat Quest II has a gorgeous open world that players can freely explore to their heart's content. Equip your cat or dog character with various melee or ranged weapons and cast magical spells to vanquish the forces of evil that stand in your way. Defeating your enemies nets experience points, and there is plenty of loot to be found. There are also plenty more weapons, spells, and abilities to make your quest more manageable, and trust me, you'll need everything you can get to take on some of the more challenging areas. See at Apple Arcade The Pinball Wizard Studio: Frosty Pop

Age rating: 4+

Gamepad: Yes

The Pinball Wizard is a unique dungeon crawler title because it is unlike anything you've played before. If you like pinball, as well as dungeon crawlers, then this is right up your alley. In The Pinball Wizard, you'll find a tower that is full of useful knowledge and wisdom at the very top. But to reach it, you must clear each floor and make your way to the top. After all, wisdom and knowledge are earned, not given. You'll take control of a little wizard character, and you must help them get to the top of the tower by propelling them with... pinball flippers. These flippers basically serve as the entrance into each floor, and your goal is to survive, collect treasures, and outlasting the enemies, at least until the door to the next floor opens. You only have so much health to last you, and the enemies only get tougher as you ascend. Fortunately, you can get items like health potions to aid you. See at Apple Arcade THE REST Card of Darkness Studio: Zach Gage

Age rating: 9+

Gamepad: No

Like Pinball Wizard, Card of Darkness is not your typical dungeon crawler. In Card of Darkness, you will embark on a hand-animated adventure by the amazing Zach Gage, the mind behind other great iOS games like SpellTower and Sage Solitaire. In Card of Darkness, you'll face off against many hordes of monsters that you can best by casting powerful spells and discover ancient secrets — as long as you pick up the right cards. Think of Card of Darkness as a hybrid of dungeon crawler and solitaire. Each level has a grid of several card stacks, and you can only see the top card of each stack, with the rest beneath a complete mystery. But if you take a card from a stack, you must eventually take all of the cards in that stack. The card stacks will have anything from fun weapons to spells to enemies that must be defeated before they kill you. Getting to the end of each level will be easier said than done. Card of Darkness is a challenging game, and while it doesn't follow the traditional dungeon crawler formula, it's fresh and worth taking a look. See at Apple Arcade Grindstone Studio: Capybara Games

Age rating: 12+

Gamepad: Yes

If you enjoy some match-three RPG action, then Grindstone is a great hidden gem that's worth your consideration. In Grindstone, you take on the role of a muscly barbarian type warrior, who must make his way through Grindstone Mountain to the peak, where fortune and glory await, naturally. But along the way, there are large swarms of Creeps that will do anything to prevent you from reaching your goal. The only solution? Hack and slash your way through them, of course! You'll be drawing lines to connect similarly colored Creeps together so you can cut them down. There will be helpful items to aid you, but there are several different types of Creeps, too, with many of the tougher ones requiring longer chains to defeat. So you'll need all of your puzzle-solving skills and the best items to carve your way through to the exit of each stage — all 150 of them. Do you have what it takes to get to the top of Grindstone Mountain? See at Apple Arcade Bleak Sword Studio: Devolver

Age rating: 12+

Gamepad: Yes

Bleak Sword is a more along the lines of a dark fantasy action game like Dark Souls, but we think it can fit here as well. The coolest thing about Bleak Sword is the pixel art that is rendered in 3D diorama battlefields, which gives it a distinctive aesthetic. There are nine chapters in Bleak Sword, and each one will test your skill and strength. The goal of the game is to lift the curse from the legendary Bleak Sword by striking down and vanquishing every creature in the forest, swamp, castle, and dungeons along the way. You'll have access to powerful magical spells, loot, and items, and your character levels up and has stats that you can distribute and unlock your full potential. To lift the curse of the Bleak Sword, you'll have to be fast on your feet and resourceful, because this game can be rather unforgiving. Are you up to the task? See at Apple Arcade Prove yourself worthy Apple Arcade may not have a ton of true dungeon crawlers in its library right now, but we can only expect the number of titles for the genre to grow over time. For now, these are some of the closest ones that we've found, and they're all quite enjoyable. What are your favorite dungeon crawlers on Apple Arcade? Let us know in the comments! Apple Arcade: The Ultimate Guide

