With the rise of streaming services, both music and video, it seems CDs and DVDs are quickly becoming a thing of the past. While many devices used to come with optical drives, that's not the case anymore. This doesn't mean you have to say "bye-bye" to your extensive disc collection just yet. If you've recently gotten your hands on the Mac mini and you're looking for an external drive to access your content, here are some of the best.
Budget option
LG GP65NG60Staff Favorite
The LG GP65NG60 is an ultra-slim and portable external CD/DVD drive with write speeds of 24x CD and 8x DVD+R. In other words, it's fast. The drive is lightweight, budget-friendly, and comes in four gorgeous colors, including gold and silver. It also comes with Silent Play technology, which promises to reduced noise while the drive is in use.
Apple's choice
Apple SuperDrive
When Apple first started removing optical drives from its machines, the company created its own external drive. With Apple's SuperDrive you'll be able to seamlessly connect to your Mac mini to play or burn CDs and DVDs without having to install additional software on your system. The SuperDrive doesn't come equipped with a USB-C, but that shouldn't be an issue since the mini still has a couple of compatible USB-A ports.
Future-proof
Confoly Superdrive
USB-C is taking over the tech world and with the Confoly Superdrive, you'll be ready. The Confoly drive is said to be just as good as Apple's own drive but at a fraction of the cost. Plus, you have the option to connect via USB-C or USB-A with its included adapter.
Stylish design
Archgon Premium Superdrive
The Archgon drive is absolutely beautiful. Its 1mm-thick body weighs just over a pound and is made from durable aluminum. The drive has an interesting textured finish and supports UHD 4K Blu-ray discs and 3D content playback, as well as DVDs.
USB-C budget option
Kingbox Drive
If you like the idea of having multiple ways to connect but you're on a budget, then the Kingbox drive could be a solid option. The drive comes with both USB-C and USB-A connectors, which can be neatly tucked into the bottom of the device when not in use. This compact design also makes storage quick and easy.
There you have it! Whether you're still totally dependent on using CDs and DVDs or you just like having the option if the need ever arises, you're sure to find something that'll work for you. Personally, I think the LG GP65NG60 will be a great option for most people. The drive is sleek, easy-to-use, and super budget-friendly.
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.