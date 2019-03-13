With the rise of streaming services, both music and video, it seems CDs and DVDs are quickly becoming a thing of the past. While many devices used to come with optical drives, that's not the case anymore. This doesn't mean you have to say "bye-bye" to your extensive disc collection just yet. If you've recently gotten your hands on the Mac mini and you're looking for an external drive to access your content, here are some of the best.

There you have it! Whether you're still totally dependent on using CDs and DVDs or you just like having the option if the need ever arises, you're sure to find something that'll work for you. Personally, I think the LG GP65NG60 will be a great option for most people. The drive is sleek, easy-to-use, and super budget-friendly.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.