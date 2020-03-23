Best Fashion Bands for the Withings Move iMore 2020
Looking for the coolest fashion bands to rock with your Withings Move? We've scoured the internet and found some great options that will speak to every unique personality and sense of style. We want you to be able to make your Withings Move your own, and there's no better way to do that than with a shiny new watchband. These are our top picks for the best fashion bands for the Withings Move.
- Classic: Withings Leather Bands
- Sporty spice: Withings Silicone Wristbands
- Mesh & metal: Withings Metal Wristbands
- Woven bands: Withings Woven Wristbands
- Scrunchie bands: Seltureone Scrunchie Bands
- For the athlete: DDJOY Bands
- Bohemian vibes: Cisland Leather Bands
- A whale of a good time: Cisland Leather Bands
- Bling, bling: Lamshaw Rhinestone Diamond Band
- Fresh & preppy: Qiyiguo Watch Bands
- Geometric: Cisland Watch Bands
Classic: Withings Leather BandsStaff Pick
These premium leather wristbands come in a large assortment of colors and were designed specifically for the Withings Move. They're made of real leather and feature a stainless-steel clasp. They are waterproof and can be worn in the pool, the shower, or the gym.
Sporty spice: Withings Silicone Wristbands
These sporty silicone bands come in a large assortment of colors so you can pick the one that suits your style best. They measure 20mm wide and are made of 100% silicone with a stainless steel clasp. These bands are comfortable, light, and perfect for everyday wear.
Mesh & metal: Withings Metal Wristbands
These fashionable stainless-steel bands were explicitly created for Withings watches. They measure 36mm in width, have an adjustable strap, and a stainless-steel clasp. Plus, they're unisex and come in multiple color options.
Woven bands: Withings Woven Wristbands
These sporty bands were explicitly designed for Withings watches. They're constructed of leather, polyester, and have a stainless-steel clasp. The band measures 18mm in width and is fully adjustable.
Scrunchie bands: Seltureone Scrunchie Bands
These fun scrunchie bands come in seven different design patterns and are compatible with the Withings Move. They feature quick release pins for easy installment and are made of soft cotton material. They're stylish and comfortable to wear. You'll be putting out a strong 80s vibe rocking one of these.
For the athlete: DDJOY Bands
These bands come in four different color combos and are compatible with the Withings Move. They feature an air hole design that allows your skin to breathe and is quick drying. They're durable and made out of silicone with a stainless steel clasp.
Bohemian vibes: Cisland Leather Bands
This beautiful bohemian band is compatible with the Withings Move. It's made of top-grade leather; it's durable, fashionable, and elegant. It features a quick-release design and is very easy to install, take on, and take off. This band comes with a lifetime warranty.
A whale of a good time: Cisland Leather Bands
Show your love for ocean creatures with this cute whale leather band. It's compatible with Withings Move. It's made of premium leather and features a stainless-steel clasp. It has a quick-release clasp and is easily adjustable.
Bling, bling: Lamshaw Rhinestone Diamond Band
This blinged-out watch band will definitely make a statement. The polished surface creates an air of quality and elegance. It's easy to open, and each link can be removed for a custom fit. This band is tough and durable and will withstand the test of time.
Fresh & preppy: Qiyiguo Watch Bands
These high-quality silicone bands are sporty and comfortable to wear. There are five colors to choose from so you can rock the one that suits you best. These bands are easy to install and are completely waterproof.
Geometric: Cisland Watch Bands
This cool blue-green geometric design is eye-catching and fashion-forward. It's made with premium leather and features a stainless-steel clasp. Its quick-release design makes it conveniently easy to take on and off.
What band speaks to you?
Make your Withings Move uniquely your own with a fresh new fashion band. Whether you're looking for a little bling or you want something classic, you'll find the perfect band for your style on this carefully curated list of the best fashion bands for your Withings Move.
We love the Withings Leather Bands because they're versatile, made of premium leather, and there's a large assortment of colors to choose from so you can find the perfect one to suit your vibe. If you're looking for some bling, bling, the Lamshaw Rhinestone Diamond Band is the band for you. Or maybe you want to channel the 80s with the Seltureone Scrunchie Bands; fun and fashionable!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
