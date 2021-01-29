Staying active is important, and it's even easier with a Fitbit. While there are usually a few ways to save on Fitbit fitness trackers and smartwatches on any given day, the best Fitbit deals come and go rather quickly. If you're hoping to save on a new Fitbit watch, the clock's ticking on the offers below.
We'll be keeping this list updated with all the best Fitbit sales as they're available so you may want to bookmark this page and check back later if you don't see a compelling deal just yet. Unsure which Fitbit is right for you? This guide to the best Fitbit of 2021 can help.
Best Fitbit deals
Fitbit Sense with free Lenovo Smart Clock | $329.95 at Best Buy
You can pick up the Lenovo Smart Clock (valued at $80) for free when you buy the Fitbit Sense today at Best Buy. This deal is valid on the smartwatch in your choice of Soft Gold or Graphite.
Fitbit Sense | $319.99 at Amazon
The Fitbit Sense is currently $10 off at Amazon, though this deal is only good on the White/Gold model. This smartwatch can lasst for over 6 days with each charge and includes features like built-in GPS, heart rate tracking, and an on-wrist skin temperature sensor.
Fitbit Charge 4 | $136.99 at Amazon
The latest Fitbit Charge 4 fitness tracker and smart watch is now discounted by nearly $15 at Amazon! Along with built-in GPS, this model features 24/7 heart rate tracking, Spotify app controls, 20+ goal-based exercise modes, and a multi-day battery that can last for up to a week.
Fitbit Aria Air Bluetooth Digital Smart Scale | $39.95 at Amazon
The Fitbit Aria Air is $10 off at Amazon in your choice of black or white! This smart scale can measure your body weight, BMI, and more, and the best part is that it connects with the Fitbit app to sync your stats and show your progress over time.
