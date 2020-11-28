The Sony A7 III is the best digital camera for anyone looking to get serious about photography. It's a full-frame mirrorless camera that offers amazing performance for both video and still photography and it's at its lowest price ever for Cyber Monday. Not only can you get the camera for $300 off, but you can also get the camera and the 28-70mm lens for $300 less as well. You can start with everything you need to level up your photography game in an instant.
With incredible image stabilization for both photos and video, the Sony A7 III will give you the sharpest and smoothest video and stills a mirrorless camera can offer.
You can also get the camera with a fantastic starting lens. The 28-70mm focal length gives you a ton of range to explore lots of different styles of photography.
Why the Sony a7 III is the best
When it comes to the world of mirrorless cameras, Sony is typically in the conversation as one of the best manufacturers. Though the Sony A7 III is Sony's lowest model of full-frame mirrorless cameras it's powerful enough and packs enough features to make it a fantastic camera for enthusiasts and pros alike.
The Sony A7 III is super popular among YouTubers, vloggers, and video buffs thanks to its amazing video capabilities. Of course, it can film in 4K up to 30 FPS and also film 1080p up to 120 FPS. It's not just the frame rates that are useful; the A7 doesn't crop 4K video, meaning you get all that data and detail to play within your favorite video editing software.
Don't worry, video isn't the only thing the Sony A7 III can do. It's incredible for taking still photos. Its in-body 5-axis stabilization is superb and will help you get a sharp image every time, and makes shooting in low-light environments much more manageable. Plus, its 693-point autofocus system is genuinely in a class of its own. It's fast, precise, and ensures that your video or photo will also be in focus on the subject you want.
