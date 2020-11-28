The Sony A7 III is the best digital camera for anyone looking to get serious about photography. It's a full-frame mirrorless camera that offers amazing performance for both video and still photography and it's at its lowest price ever for Cyber Monday. Not only can you get the camera for $300 off, but you can also get the camera and the 28-70mm lens for $300 less as well. You can start with everything you need to level up your photography game in an instant.

Why the Sony a7 III is the best

When it comes to the world of mirrorless cameras, Sony is typically in the conversation as one of the best manufacturers. Though the Sony A7 III is Sony's lowest model of full-frame mirrorless cameras it's powerful enough and packs enough features to make it a fantastic camera for enthusiasts and pros alike.

The Sony A7 III is super popular among YouTubers, vloggers, and video buffs thanks to its amazing video capabilities. Of course, it can film in 4K up to 30 FPS and also film 1080p up to 120 FPS. It's not just the frame rates that are useful; the A7 doesn't crop 4K video, meaning you get all that data and detail to play within your favorite video editing software.