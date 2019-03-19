The iPad Air 3 doesn't have a headphone jack, meaning the easiest way to listen to your favorite tunes, podcasts, and videos are through Bluetooth or Lightning headphones. If you're looking for top-tier noise cancelling headphones or just cheap pair to take with you on your daily commute, these are our favorites headphones to use with the iPad Air 3

When it comes to the best of the best, the Bose QuietComfort 35 Series II sound amazing, are comfortable to wear and have some of the best noise-cancelling you can find on a pair of cans. Of course, if you're looking for something cheaper the Taotronics TT-BH060 offer some decent noise-canceling for only $70; however, they aren't an audiophiles headphones, the sound quality is pretty average.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.