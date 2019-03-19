The iPad Air 3 doesn't have a headphone jack, meaning the easiest way to listen to your favorite tunes, podcasts, and videos are through Bluetooth or Lightning headphones. If you're looking for top-tier noise cancelling headphones or just cheap pair to take with you on your daily commute, these are our favorites headphones to use with the iPad Air 3
Top tier noise cancellation
Bose QuietComfort 35 Series IIStaff Favorite
The QC 35 Series II headphones are some of the best around thanks to their 20 hours of battery life, being the gold standard in active noise-cancellation, and being super comfortable. Bose has always boasted a beautiful and balance soundscape on its products and the QuietComfort 35 Series II are the true embodiment of that signature sound; audiophiles should be content with these on their heads.
Active noise-cancelling on a budget
Taotronics TT-BH060
Taotronics are the best low-budget, active noise-canceling headphones I have ever used. With a sound profile that will please most people and a long-lasting battery, the BH060's give you great value for its price tag. Plus, it's convenient (albeit slightly large) buttons around the rim of the can gives you an easy way to control volume and playback without touching your phone.
Siri's best companion
AirPods
With all the polish and style that only Apple can provide, AirPods offer a fantastic balanced sound and a charging case that can provide you with power for an entire day. With superb voice-control through Siri and excellent microphones for audio calls, you never have to take the AirPods out of your ears.
Truly wireless workout earbuds
Jabra Elite 65t
The Jabra Elite 65t earbuds are some of the best 'buds in their class. They have excellent playback control features and auto-connect to your phone and with the right fit offer excellent sound, including bass, and passive isolation.
Excellent workout headphones
Jaybird X4
If you don't mind a wireless neck-cord, the Jaybird X4's offers eight hours of playtime with a 15-minute quick charge to add an extra hour. Plus, their IPX7 rating will handle pretty much any sweat-inducing workout you can throw at it!
Cheap workout headphones
AUKEY Latitude
Aukey has built a name for itself over the years with high-quality charging accessories, and now, the company's getting into the audio world. Aukey's wireless earbuds are IPX4 water resistant, have Hi-Fi sound, and are backed by a 45-day money-back guarantee.
Lightning connection
Pioneer Rayz
No headphone jack? No problem. The Pioneer Rayz have inline controls to control playback, "smart" noise-cancellation, and they connect to your iPhone through the lightning port.
Ton of features
Sennheiser PXC 550
Noise-cancellation and a little more bass than other headsets make these headphones a real winner. With touch controls on the side of the earpieces and the ability to turn on the headset with a simple twist of the cans, Sennheiser's PXC 550 is also a little more feature-laden than other headsets in its class.
Super comfortable
Jabra Move
The lightweight design and plush ear cushions make the Jabra Move wireless headphones one of the most comfortable around. Its 12-hour battery life is enough to get you through the workday and then some, and it's wonderful playback controls can also help you take calls when paired with your phone, making them incredibly useful in any situation.
When it comes to the best of the best, the Bose QuietComfort 35 Series II sound amazing, are comfortable to wear and have some of the best noise-cancelling you can find on a pair of cans. Of course, if you're looking for something cheaper the Taotronics TT-BH060 offer some decent noise-canceling for only $70; however, they aren't an audiophiles headphones, the sound quality is pretty average.
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.