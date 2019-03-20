The new iPad mini is awesome for a number of different reasons, but one of the best things about it is that it has a headphone jack: now you just need a pair of super cool headphones to go with it! Here are the best headphones available for your iPad mini 5 (2019)!
Highly-rated and ready to rock
OneOdio HeadphonesStaff pick
Add a bumpin' soundtrack to your iPad mini (2019), pop on your OneOdio Headphones, and stark rockin' and rollin'! These comfortable headphones are able to swivel and adjust to perfectly fit your ear while an adjustable headband makes the fit even more precise. You can pick up a pair in black, red, and silver color options.
Comfortable and affordable
VOGEK Headphones
Fall in love with your iPad mini's headphone jack with a little help from a pair of fresh VOGEK Headphones. These padded headphones have an in-line microphone and a 1.5 meter-long cable. They come in blue, black, gray, and white color options.
Super comfy and convenient
ARTIX foldable headphones
You don't have to spend an arm and a leg on headphones if you don't want to: and the ARTIX foldable headphones are proof of that! They are designed to be both lightweight and durable. A built-in microphone and volume control of the cord make adjusting your iPad mini's tunes easy as pie. They come in red and turquoise.
Popular and reliable
Panasonic over-ear headphones
You can't go wrong with a classic like Panasonic, which is why we included the Panasonic over-the-ear sports headphones on our list! These incredibly popular and highly rated headphones are super comfortable and designed to fit and cup your entire ear. They also come with an extra long 6.5-foot audio cord.
Super stylish meets super functional
COWIN wireless headphones
While a headphone jack is great and all, sometimes wireless is a terrific option to consider, too. The COWIN wireless headphones are noise canceling and designed with 90-degree, swiveling ear cups that can be adjusted accordingly. You get a whopping 30 hours of playtime per charge on these bad boys. You can pick from black, white, purple, red, and blue color options.
Affordable and adorable
AILIHEN upgraded headphones
Portable? Check. Colorful? Check. Convenient? Check! The AILIHEN upgraded headphones are some super reliable, super awesome headphones. They have a 47-inch cord and come in blue, green, purple, and pink color options.
Whether you're on the hunt for a heavy duty pair of headphones or want something that's wireless and simple, there are plenty of different options on this list for you and your iPad mini (2019) to choose from. We personally love the look, feel, and sound of the OneOdio Headphones, but everyone is different! No matter what you end up deciding on, we hope this list helps. Good luck, and happy shopping!
