Best headphones for iPhone: Lightning, Bluetooth, and more iMore 2021

Before the iPhone 12, every iPhone shipped contained a pair of EarPods. They weren't the best-sounding pair of headphones, but at least you had the ability to listen to music out of the box. Now, iPhone users are on their own to choose a pair of headphones that meets their needs. With all of the headphones on the market, which should you buy? Let's take a look at the best headphones for iPhone; lightning, Bluetooth, and more.

Built for iPhone : Apple AirPods Pro Staff Pick AirPods Pro were built for the iPhone. They contain Apple's H1 chip for fast pairing, easy device switching, and low audio latency. They feature active noise cancellation and transparency mode. AirPods Pro comes with 3 sizes of ear tips so you can find the perfect fit. The charging case is easily pocketable and can charge over lightning or wirelessly with any Qi charger. Oh, and they sound great too. $249 at Apple

$197 at Amazon Great budget choice : Belkin In-Ear Lightning Headphones w/ Mic Control The Belkin headphones are Made For iPhone certified, so they were built with the iPhone in mind. If you want an inexpensive pair of headphones and don't want to worry about battery life, these are for you. The Belkin headphones contain an inline mic and controls and a tangle-free cord. They connect directly with the iPhone's lightning port. $30 at Amazon Great sound and H1 chip : AirPods with Charging Case AirPods were introduced when Apple removed the headphone jack from the iPhone. Now in their second generation, they contain Apple's H1 chip for easy device switching and pairing. AirPods have optical sensors, so they know when they are in your ears and automatically connect. At their base price, the charging case is charged by lightning only. For a bit more, you can buy with a case that charges wirelessly. From $159 at Apple

From $119 at Amazon Dance to the Beats : Beats Solo Pro Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones Beats are made by Apple, and the Beats Solo Pro headphones bring great sound and technology to your iPhone. They are over-ear headphones with active noise cancellation and transparency mode. They contain Apple's H1 chip, so you get easy pairing and device switching as well as "Hey Siri" control. $299 at Apple

$149 at Amazon Wired and comfortable : Sennheiser HD 560 S Over-The-Ear Audiophile Headphones If you don't care about being wireless and just want a great-sounding pair of over-ear headphones, check out the Sennheiser HD 560. In addition to great sound, they are lightweight and can be worn comfortably all day. Keep in mind you will need a lightning to 3.5mm adaptor to use with your iPhone. $199 at Amazon Great Sony sound : Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless The Sony WH-1000XM4 are one of the best overall headphones on the market today. They feature Sony's great sounding active noise cancellation, 30 hours of battery life on a single charge, and a touch sensor for your controls. $348 at Amazon

Which headphones are best for iPhone?

For most people, the AirPods Pro will be the perfect headphones to pair with your iPhone. They contain just about every feature an iPhone user could want, including active noise cancellation, transparency mode, Apple's H1 chip with "Hey Siri" control, and great-sounding music and phone calls. They are easy to travel with as they will fit easily in your pocket so you can take them anywhere.

If you don't want to deal with charging and batteries, check out the Belkin In-Ear Lightning Headphones. They connect directly via the lightning port and contain a tangle-free cord and in-line mic and controls.

If over-ear headphones are your preference, you can't go wrong with either the Beats Solo Pro or the Sony WH-1000XM4. Both connect via Bluetooth, and the Beats are made by Apple, so you get all of the advantages of the H1 chip.