Best Headphones for iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR iMore 2020
The iPhone X and iPhone 11 don't feature a headphone jack, meaning the easiest way to listen to your favorite tunes, podcasts, and videos are through Bluetooth headphones. Whether you're looking for top-tier noise cancelling headphones or just a cheap pair to take with you on your daily commute, these are our favorites headphones to use with Apple's newest iPhones!
- Active noise-cancelling on a budget: Taotronics TT-BH040
- Top tier noise cancellation: Bose QuietComfort 35 Series II
- Siri's best companion: AirPods
- Excellent workout headphones: Jaybird X4
- Lightning connection: Pioneer Rayz
- Ton of features: Sennheiser PXC 550
- Truly wireless workout earbuds: Bose SoundSport Free
- Cheap workout headphones: AUKEY Latitude
- Super comfortable: Jabra Move
Active noise-cancelling on a budget: Taotronics TT-BH040Staff Pick
Taotronics are the best low-budget, active noise-canceling headphones I have ever used. With a sound profile that will please most people and a long-lasting battery, the BH040 gives you great value for its price tag. Plus, its convenient (albeit slightly large) buttons around the rim of the can gives you an easy way to control volume and playback without touching your phone.
Top tier noise cancellation: Bose QuietComfort 35 Series II
The QC 35 Series II headphones are some of the best around, thanks to their 20 hours of battery life, active noise-cancellation, comfortable fit. Bose has always boasted a beautiful and balanced soundscape on its products and the QuietComfort 35 Series II are the true embodiment of that signature sound; audiophiles should be content with these on their heads.
Siri's best companion: AirPods
With all the polish and style that only Apple can provide, AirPods offer a fantastic balanced sound and a charging case that can provide you with power for an entire day. With superb voice-control through Siri and excellent microphones for audio calls, you never have to take the AirPods out of your ears.
Excellent workout headphones: Jaybird X4
If you don't mind a wireless neck-cord, the Jaybird X4's offers eight hours of play time with a 15-minute quick charge to add an extra hour. Plus, their IPX7 rating will handle pretty much any sweat-inducing workout you can throw at it!
Lightning connection: Pioneer Rayz
No headphone jack? No problem. The Pioneer Rayz have inline controls to control playback, "smart" noise-cancellation, and they connect to your iPhone through the lightning port.
Ton of features: Sennheiser PXC 550
Noise-cancellation and a little more bass than other headsets make these headphones a real winner. With touch controls on the side of the earpieces and the ability to turn on the headset with a simple twist of the cans, Sennheiser's PXC 550 is more feature-laden than other headsets in its class.
Truly wireless workout earbuds: Bose SoundSport Free
The SoundSport Free is Bose's first attempt at truly wire-free earbuds, and boy do they deliver! The sound quality is fantastic as always, the fit is good, and you've got IPX4 water resistance.
Cheap workout headphones: AUKEY Latitude
Aukey has built a name for itself over the years with high-quality charging accessories, and now, the company's getting into the audio world. Aukey's wireless earbuds are IPX4 water resistant, have Hi-Fi sound, and are backed by a 45-day money-back guarantee.
Super comfortable: Jabra Move
The lightweight design and plush ear cushions make the Jabra Move wireless headphones one of the most comfortable around. Its 12-hour battery life is enough to get you through the workday, along with wonderful playback controls that can help you take calls when paired with your phone. These are incredibly useful in any situation.
In Summary
I'm a huge fan of the Taotronics TT-BH040 because they offer some decent noise-canceling for a good price; however, they aren't an audiophile's headphones; the sound quality is pretty average.
If workout-suited earbuds are more your style, the Bose SoundSport is a high-quality option, or the Aukey Latitude for those on a budget. With a ton of different headphones options, you should never have to travel with your iPhone without your favorite tunes in your ears again!
