Best Headphones for iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR iMore 2020

The iPhone X and iPhone 11 don't feature a headphone jack, meaning the easiest way to listen to your favorite tunes, podcasts, and videos are through Bluetooth headphones. Whether you're looking for top-tier noise cancelling headphones or just a cheap pair to take with you on your daily commute, these are our favorites headphones to use with Apple's newest iPhones!

In Summary

I'm a huge fan of the Taotronics TT-BH040 because they offer some decent noise-canceling for a good price; however, they aren't an audiophile's headphones; the sound quality is pretty average.

If workout-suited earbuds are more your style, the Bose SoundSport is a high-quality option, or the Aukey Latitude for those on a budget. With a ton of different headphones options, you should never have to travel with your iPhone without your favorite tunes in your ears again!

