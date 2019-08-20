Best HomeKit Accessories for Renters iMore 2019

If you're a renter, you've probably experienced a bit of smart home envy when you hear about the wonderful ways home owners have made their lives better with HomeKit-supported locks, garage door openers, ceiling fans, and the like. However, just because you rent doesn't mean you can't join in on the reindeer games. Here are some of the best smart accessories to make your home smarter without making your landlord mad.

These won't make your landlord angry

HomeKit functionality opens the door to scenes, automations, Siri and more, and renters can join in on the fun with a wide variety of devices that are landlord friendly. Looking for lighting that is compatible with HomeKit and doesn't require you to replace your existing light switches? The Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance Starter Kit gets our recommendation as it only requires you to install a light bulb into the fixtures already in your home. This Philips Hue line is notable for its reliability and responsiveness, and additional accessories such as a dimming remote can be added after you have the starter kit set up.

Want a simple way to add some smarts to a small appliance, fan, or lamp? Check out the Wemo Mini Smart Plug, which is a cost effective solution that is easy to set up and is small enough to allow two of them to be installed in the same outlet. Whichever devices you choose, these HomeKit accessories are sure to be a hit in your home, and do so without having to worry about whether or not your landlord approves.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.