Best HomeKit accessories for working from home iMore 2020

While HomeKit may not be a part of the typical workday routine for most, it certainly can be if you are working from home. Imagine being able to set your lights to dim according to the time of day, or having your workspace set to just the right temperature when you sit down at your desk. You can do this, and so much more with HomeKit accessories. Here are some of our favorites that can bring a little comfort and convenience to the work from home experience.

HomeKit helpers

The working from home experience can certainly be a little jarring at first, but HomeKit accessories can help to settle you in. If you are just starting out, you may need essentials like a desk lamp or a phone charger, so why not go with one that has HomeKit? We love the Santala Smart LED Desk Lamp as it not only works with Siri and automations, but it has a handy qi wireless charger built right in, perfect for the iPhone.

Miss the sounds of the office? Apple's HomePod can play tracks that simulate a typical workday through Apple Music or apps like Dark Noise. Want the same reliable Wi-Fi or ethernet connection that you have at your work? Then check out the eero WiFi System. This 3-pack blankets your home in strong Wi-Fi, and it can help keep your home secure through automatic updates and HomeKit Secure Router integration.