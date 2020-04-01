Best HomeKit accessories for working from home iMore 2020
While HomeKit may not be a part of the typical workday routine for most, it certainly can be if you are working from home. Imagine being able to set your lights to dim according to the time of day, or having your workspace set to just the right temperature when you sit down at your desk. You can do this, and so much more with HomeKit accessories. Here are some of our favorites that can bring a little comfort and convenience to the work from home experience.
- Multi-tasker: Santala Smart LED Desk Lamp
- Power and control: Eve Energy Strip
- Reliable connection: eero WiFi System
- Sounds and Siri: Apple HomePod
- Fresh and humid: Vocolinc Smart Wi-Fi Aroma Diffuser
- Aware of the air: Kaiterra Laser Egg + CO2
- Task lighting: LIFX Z LED Light Strip
- Status indicator: Eve Button
- Keep tabs: Logitech Circle 2
- Instant smarts: Wemo Mini Smart Plug
- Great circulation: Hunter Symphony Ceiling Fan
- Climate control: ecobee SmartThermostat
Multi-tasker: Santala Smart LED Desk LampStaff Favorite
The Santala Smart LED Desk Lamp is a sleek, foldable lamp that includes a qi wireless charging area for your iPhone. This lamp has four brightness levels up to 800 lumens maximum, ten color temperature adjustments, touch controls, and of course, works with Siri voice commands and Apple's HomeKit. Combine all of this with its affordable price, and you get an essential piece of the connected home office.
Power and control: Eve Energy Strip
Eve's Energy Strip combines the classic power strip with smart controls, all while protecting from surges, overvoltage, and overcurrent. This strip has three smart outlets on-board, each of which works independently from the others using on-device controls, or through individual controls in the Home app. Eve Energy Strip also tracks energy usage and sports a stand by mode to help save some money in the long run.
Reliable connection: eero WiFi System
eero's routers are the only game in town when it comes to HomeKit support, but they just so happen to be some of the best mesh Wi-Fi systems around. eero routers provide fast, reliable connections over wireless and ethernet making it an easy choice when it comes to upgrading. This 3-pack can cover up to 5,000 sq. ft. and has add-on services like ad blocking, threat scanning, and more.
Sounds and Siri: Apple HomePod
Everyone knows that the HomePod can fill almost any space with high-quality sound from the Apple Music catalog. However, did you know that there are tons of tracks and apps that work great for keeping the focus, or for providing ambient noises? The HomePod can do it all. Plus, it is always listening for "Hey, Siri," so its great for just shouting out HomeKit commands.
Fresh and humid: Vocolinc Smart Wi-Fi Aroma Diffuser
The Vocolinc Smart Wi-Fi Aroma Diffuser is more than just a connected diffuser. For starters, this awesome accessory has a colorful LED mood light that can "pulse" or "breath" all the colors of the rainbow. HomeKit automations work with this diffuser to enable humidity controls, which can turn it on or off based on the amount of moisture in the air. The actual diffuser has percentage based adjustments, allowing you to dial in the perfect aroma levels after adding essential oils.
Aware of the air: Kaiterra Laser Egg + CO2
The Kaiterra Laser Egg + CO2 takes things further than traditional air quality sensors by, you guessed it, measuring the levels of Carbon Dioxide in the area. Studies suggest that high levels of CO2 can impact concentration or your sleep patterns, which could translate to rough days at work. This monitor has a built-in LCD display for glanceable information and has an 8-hour rechargeable battery, which allows it to tag along from room to room in your home.
Task lighting: LIFX Z LED Light Strip
LED light strips are an easy way to add color and convenience, and LIFX's Z-LED Light Strip is one of the brightest on the market. This light strip connects to your Wi-Fi network without the need for a hub, and it can light up any area with millions of colors and bright whites, up to a whopping 1,400 lumens of brightness. A peel and stick design makes installing it on something like the back of your desk or monitor a breeze.
Keep tabs: Logitech Circle 2
Working from home can also mean pulling double duty if you have children, so a HomeKit camera is a must. The Logitech Circle 2 is simply one of the best available, as its flexible design enables placement just about anywhere. 1080p video, night vision, 2-way audio, and HomeKit Secure Video are all on-board, and the Home app on your Mac can give you a look into the happenings in your home while you are working.
Instant smarts: Wemo Mini Smart Plug
Smart plugs are a great way to add smarts to a "dumb" appliance such as a coffee maker or a fan. The compact Wemo Mini is one of the few on the market that is so small that you can fit two into the same outlet. This opens the doors to all sorts of possibilities, like having a fan on one side of your desk, with a heater on the other, each of which can be turned on or off at will.
Great circulation: Hunter Symphony Ceiling Fan
If your home office space has an older ceiling fan or one that you just want to replace with the latest tech, then you should check out the Hunter Symphony. This beautiful, modern fan gives you complete remote controls, on/off toggles, speed adjustments, and even reversing directions is all a tap or shout away. This fan also comes in multiple finishes that can fit almost any decor.
Climate control: ecobee SmartThermostat
For the ultimate in climate control, ecobee's latest SmartThermostat allows you to heat or cool down your home from the comforts of your desk chair. That is not all though, as ecobee includes a completely wireless room temperature sensor as well, which can be placed in your home office. This sensor works to provide maximum comfort by having your home's climate based on the room you are in, and not based on the room that the thermostat is in.
HomeKit helpers
The working from home experience can certainly be a little jarring at first, but HomeKit accessories can help to settle you in. If you are just starting out, you may need essentials like a desk lamp or a phone charger, so why not go with one that has HomeKit? We love the Santala Smart LED Desk Lamp as it not only works with Siri and automations, but it has a handy qi wireless charger built right in, perfect for the iPhone.
Miss the sounds of the office? Apple's HomePod can play tracks that simulate a typical workday through Apple Music or apps like Dark Noise. Want the same reliable Wi-Fi or ethernet connection that you have at your work? Then check out the eero WiFi System. This 3-pack blankets your home in strong Wi-Fi, and it can help keep your home secure through automatic updates and HomeKit Secure Router integration.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Get in ballet shape with our favorite accessories for Barre at home
Barre is an excellent toning, lifting, and core centered exercise. Now you can bring your Barre classes home with you and get in ballet shape with our favorite accessories for Barre at home.
Your Mac Mini will the be the coolest around
If you're a pro who tends to push their Mac Mini to the limit, you might be looking for a way to keep it cool under pressure. While there aren't any cooling pads specifically for the Mac Mini, we've compiled some good options for you.
The Magic Mouse isn't the only option for your Mac
In case you need a change from Apple's Magic Mouse, we've compiled a list of great mice that are compatible with your Mac, so you can click and scroll more comfortably.