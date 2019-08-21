Best HomeKit Accessories iMore 2019

HomeKit is Apple's home automation platform, and it lets you control any compatible lights, plugs, thermostats, sensors, alarms, locks, and other connected devices with a tap of your iPhone or — thanks to Siri — the sound of your voice. Better still, it does so in a way that ensures privacy and security for your network and your home. More and more HomeKit accessories are coming out all the time, so here is the best of the best to help you with your needs.

The best of the best

Having HomeKit accessories in your home enables the ultimate in convenience through automation and voice control. Since HomeKit accessories reside under one roof, the Home app, you can do a lot more. You can create scenes such as movie night which dims your lights to a more comfortable viewing level. The Home app also opens the door to powerful automation, such as unlocking your door when you arrive home. Looking for an easy way to enter the HomeKit ecosystem? The Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance starter kit gets our recommendation, as it only requires screwing in a light bulb along with pairing it with its included bridge. This starter kit also opens the door to other devices within the Hue product line, including remotes, lamps, and more.

Want to take your lighting to the next level? Check out the Lutron Caseta Wireless Lighting Starter Kit, which keeps things simple with replacing your existing light switches, removing the need to have to train others how to operate the lights in your home. Want to go the in-wall switch route but do not know where to start? Check out our guides for Everything that you need to install a light switch, as well as How to install a HomeKit light switch.

