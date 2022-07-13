Converting your home to a smart home is far more affordable during Prime Day. Right now there are several HomeKit-compatible smart locks deals for some of the biggest names in the smart lock industry. Just use your iPhone or Apple Watch to connect between the two with Siri voice commands or proximity detection. Here are the best HomeKit door locks on sale now.

While you're at it, you should check out the best iPhone Prime Day deals and Apple Watch Prime Day deals so you don't miss out on anything that would work well with your new smart lock.

Best HomeKit door lock deals this Prime Day

There are dozens of smart lock companies on the market, but these are the ones that have the best reputations and work the best with HomeKit.