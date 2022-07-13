Converting your home to a smart home is far more affordable during Prime Day. Right now there are several HomeKit-compatible smart locks deals for some of the biggest names in the smart lock industry. Just use your iPhone or Apple Watch to connect between the two with Siri voice commands or proximity detection. Here are the best HomeKit door locks on sale now.
While you're at it, you should check out the best iPhone Prime Day deals and Apple Watch Prime Day deals so you don't miss out on anything that would work well with your new smart lock.
Best HomeKit door lock deals this Prime Day
There are dozens of smart lock companies on the market, but these are the ones that have the best reputations and work the best with HomeKit.
August Wi-Fi Smart Lock (4th Generation) | Now $150 was $220 at Amazon
With built-in Wi-Fi, you don't have to worry about bringing in a separate Wi-Fi bridge to connect this smart lock with HomeKit. It's also far more compact than many other smart locks out there and is constantly rated as one of the most reliable and convenient smart door locks out there. Get it in black or silver.
Yale Assure Lock SL Wi-Fi Smart Lock | Now $250 was $310 at Amazon
Yale makes integrating with HomeKit absolutely worth it. You can control and adjust settings for your lock from your iPhone. Plus, you can make it so that the smart lock opens using your Apple Watch as a key. You can even make it so that it lock and unlocks as you come and go from the house. Then there's always that keypad as a backup just in case you need it.
Kwikset Premis Touchscreen Smart Lock | Now $175 was $220
Use the convenient touchscreen to enter a code to get into your house or use HomeKit to lock or unlock your door using Siri voice control. This smart lock is not compatible with Android devices and was specifically made with Apple in mind. This elegant design will look beautiful on most homes.
Level Bolt Smart Lock | Now $133 was $200
If you're more of the miind that your smart lock should be completely invisible to strangers than the Level Bolt Smart Lock will be the option you want. Use Apple HomeKit to unlock or lock your door with voice controls or by detecting when your iPhone is nearby.
The best HomeKit Door Locks integrate seemlessly with your iPhone or Apple Watch and give you comfort of mind that your home is secure. Unless a smart lock has built-in WiFi, it will need a hub of some kind to connect it to your internet. Some people prefer a sleek look that makes it look like you don't even have a smart lock. However, there's also convenience in having a touchpad in case you forgot your phone or need to let a relative in unexpectedly while you're away.
Once everything is in place, you'll be able to control your door using Siri voice commands or can even allow the smart lock to detect when you approach and recede so that it automatically locks or unlocks when you want it to. One thing is sure. This will make it a whole lot easier to enter your home when your hands are full with groceries.
