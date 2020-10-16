Best HomeKit Smart Blinds iMore 2020

The best HomeKit smart blinds offer the ultimate in smart convenience with Siri and Home app controls. With a shout or a tap, these HomeKit accessories can give you privacy on-demand, plus through automation, they can open or close right at sunrise or sunset. Whether you need a set of new blinds or want to add HomeKit to an existing set, the best HomeKit blinds will add some smart magic to your home.

Hey Siri, close the blinds!

While they can be expensive and are hard to come by, the best HomeKit smart blinds are one of our favorite ways to add convenience to the home. HomeKit blinds offer remote controls through the Home app and Siri, and with the power of automation and scenes, you can incorporate them into your morning routines or with your movie night scene.

Are you looking for a cost-effective, all-in-one solution for your windows? Then check out the IKEA FYRTUR Blackout Roller Blind line. These affordable wireless blackout blinds come in various sizes and work with the TRADFRI Gateway to bring them over to HomeKit. The FYRTUR Blinds even come with a handy remote for even more convenience.

If you are happy with your current blinds and want to add those sweet HomeKit capabilities, then go with the SOMA Smart Shades 2 or SOMA Tilt. These add-on devices work with beaded chains, cords, and tilt blinds, and are extremely easy to install. SOMA's options run on either battery or with solar power, which means you don't need to worry about tripping over an unsightly cord.