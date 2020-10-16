Best HomeKit Smart Blinds iMore 2020
The best HomeKit smart blinds offer the ultimate in smart convenience with Siri and Home app controls. With a shout or a tap, these HomeKit accessories can give you privacy on-demand, plus through automation, they can open or close right at sunrise or sunset. Whether you need a set of new blinds or want to add HomeKit to an existing set, the best HomeKit blinds will add some smart magic to your home.
- Affordable all-in-one: IKEA FYRTUR Blackout Roller Blind
- Classic styles: Serena Smart Shades by Lutron
- Chains and cords: SOMA Smart Shades 2
- Tilt blinds too: SOMA Tilt
- Unique options: Hunter Douglas PowerView
Affordable all-in-one: IKEA FYRTUR Blackout Roller BlindStaff Favorite
IKEA's FYRTUR Blackout Roller Blinds come in sizes ranging from 23-inches to 48-inches wide, each of which can cover windows up to 76-inches tall. The FYRTUR Blinds are simple to install with a rechargeable battery supplying the juice for months in between charges. These smart blinds operate with a small wireless remote, but connecting these blinds to HomeKit requires IKEA's TRADFRI Gateway, so be sure to pick one up if you plan to install these in your home.
Classic styles: Serena Smart Shades by Lutron
The Serena Smart Shades are part of the Lutron Caseta Wireless line, our go-to recommendation for HomeKit light switches as they are ultra-responsive and reliable. Serena Shades are custom order blinds cut to the exact measurements you provide, and they come in various styles, like honeycomb cellular blinds, wood blinds, and roller blinds. Just make you have a Caseta Wireless Smart Bridge in your home if you want the smarts.
Chains and cords: SOMA Smart Shades 2
SOMA's Smart Shades 2 are the perfect add-on accessory if you already have a set of beaded-chain or cord-loop blinds at home. This tiny wireless motor sticks on the wall near your windows, and for set up, all you need to do is insert the chain or cord for your existing blind. While it shows as an "uncertified accessory" in the Home app, the SOMA Connect hub pairs directly through the Home app and works just like any other HomeKit device once set up.
Tilt blinds too: SOMA Tilt
Like the SOMA Smart Shades 2, the SOMA Tilt is a compact wireless add-on device, but instead of chains and loops, it works with blinds that use a rod for adjustments. Once up and running, the SOMA Tilt can open your blinds completely, or in small increments that bring in just the right amount of light. In addition to working with HomeKit as an "uncertified accessory," the SOMA line works with Amazon's Alexa and the Google Assistant. However, to make the magic happen you need a SOMA Connect hub.
Unique options: Hunter Douglas PowerView
The Hunter Douglas PowerView series offers some truly unique options, including Roman shades and roller shades, in addition to the basics like wood and cellular blinds. Since there are tons of colors, styles, and finishes available, these blinds are custom order only, and they require exact measurements to ensure a perfect fit. Just like all of the other smart options, HomeKit and Siri controls require a separate hub, which is the second generation of Hunter's PowerView Hub.
Hey Siri, close the blinds!
While they can be expensive and are hard to come by, the best HomeKit smart blinds are one of our favorite ways to add convenience to the home. HomeKit blinds offer remote controls through the Home app and Siri, and with the power of automation and scenes, you can incorporate them into your morning routines or with your movie night scene.
Are you looking for a cost-effective, all-in-one solution for your windows? Then check out the IKEA FYRTUR Blackout Roller Blind line. These affordable wireless blackout blinds come in various sizes and work with the TRADFRI Gateway to bring them over to HomeKit. The FYRTUR Blinds even come with a handy remote for even more convenience.
If you are happy with your current blinds and want to add those sweet HomeKit capabilities, then go with the SOMA Smart Shades 2 or SOMA Tilt. These add-on devices work with beaded chains, cords, and tilt blinds, and are extremely easy to install. SOMA's options run on either battery or with solar power, which means you don't need to worry about tripping over an unsightly cord.
