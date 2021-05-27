If you're looking for a smart speaker to add to your home and you're all-in on Apple services and HomeKit, the HomePod is the right choice for you. The high-quality speaker comes in two sizes, the original room-filling HomePod and more compact HomePod mini, with a few key differences.

HomePod mini | Free Apple Music at Best Buy Though the HomePod mini is full price pretty much everywhere right now, there's a sweet deal running at Best Buy that bundles in six months of free Apple Music (worth $60) when you buy the mini smart speaker. It's a perfect pairing. Free Apple Music at Best Buy

The original HomePod came out way back in 2018 with the smaller (and cheaper) HomePod mini being released in late 2020. Apple officially discontinued the original HomePod in 2021, though it is still available while supplies last. Both models can be used with Apple Music and as a HomeKit smart home hub. The larger model may be overkill for many people in terms of volume and audiophile-level sound quality, plus the price might put it out of reach for those simply looking for an affordable speaker for streaming music and smart home controls. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more In addition to music streaming and smart home stuff, you can ask Siri to set timers, check the weather, play a podcast, ask for information, set reminders, and even access your messages or initiate phone calls. With multiple HomePod devices around your home, you'll be able to get multi-room audio going easily or add two to the same room for stereo sound. Here's a breakdown of current HomePod deals and prices.

Model Regular Price Best Price Current Price HomePod mini $99 $89 $99 at Apple HomePod $299 $199.99 $299 at Apple