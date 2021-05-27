If you're looking for a smart speaker to add to your home and you're all-in on Apple services and HomeKit, the HomePod is the right choice for you. The high-quality speaker comes in two sizes, the original room-filling HomePod and more compact HomePod mini, with a few key differences.
The original HomePod came out way back in 2018 with the smaller (and cheaper) HomePod mini being released in late 2020. Apple officially discontinued the original HomePod in 2021, though it is still available while supplies last.
Both models can be used with Apple Music and as a HomeKit smart home hub. The larger model may be overkill for many people in terms of volume and audiophile-level sound quality, plus the price might put it out of reach for those simply looking for an affordable speaker for streaming music and smart home controls.
In addition to music streaming and smart home stuff, you can ask Siri to set timers, check the weather, play a podcast, ask for information, set reminders, and even access your messages or initiate phone calls. With multiple HomePod devices around your home, you'll be able to get multi-room audio going easily or add two to the same room for stereo sound.
Here's a breakdown of current HomePod deals and prices.
|Model
|Regular Price
|Best Price
|Current Price
|HomePod mini
|$99
|$89
|$99 at Apple
|HomePod
|$299
|$199.99
|$299 at Apple
We've rounded up the best HomePod and HomePod mini deals that you can find around the web below. Be sure to check out the list and give one of them a try today!
Best HomePod Mini Deals
Apple's HomePod mini debuted in fall 2020 as a compact and more affordable alternative to the original HomePod. Despite being just over 3 inches tall, the HomePod mini is still a great speaker with a balanced and surprisingly loud sound, but its smaller form and cheaper price make it easier to justify picking up a few for different spaces around your home.
HomePod mini | Free Apple Music at Best Buy
Though the HomePod mini is full price pretty much everywhere right now, there's a sweet deal running at Best Buy that bundles in six months of free Apple Music (worth $60) when you buy the mini smart speaker. It's a perfect pairing.
HomePod mini | $94.99 at Target
Target RedCard holders can benefit from 5% off HomePod mini orders making it a good way to save on one when discounts aren't available elsewhere, even if it's only a small savings.
Best HomePod Deals
Apple's full-sized HomePod has been officially discontinued by Apple but it is still available to buy while supplies last. The discontinuation hasn't caused a fire sale, though. In fact, quite the opposite. HomePod prices have risen since the news that it is soon to become available was made official.
The original HomePod pumps out impressive high-fidelity audio with the subwoofer and seven tweeter array, and it has spatial awareness with support for your Apple TV 4K audio, and works great as a HomeKit hub and Siri voice control device.
Apple HomePod | $299 at Apple
Original HomePod supplies are dwindling at most third-party retailers so your best bet is to go direct to Apple if you want to get your hands on the first generation device.
HomePod Price Tracking
HomePod sales are fairly rare, though the original model did see some significant savings around Black Friday in 2019, dropping as low as $200. Those sorts of prices have not returned since and 2020's holiday season didn't bring around any similar sales.
The HomePod mini is already more affordable at $99 and is much newer, having been on the market for just a few months, so hasn't had as much opportunity for discounting. The lowest we have seen it go so far is $89, just $10 off its retail price.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.