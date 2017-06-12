Best iPad Pro apps to download right now

Amazing apps that'll help you get the most from your brand new iPad Pro.
The iPad Pro will run all of the hundreds of thousands of tablet-optimized apps in the iOS App Store, but with Apple's 10.5-inch or massive 12.9-inch display, powerful Apple A10X processor, and optional Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard, it can run some of them better and faster than any iPad before it. Here are the iPad Pro apps you should check out right now!
Don't have an iPad Pro? No problem! You can run all of these apps on your iPad mini or iPad Air as well.
- Procreate 3
- Coda 2
- Astropad Studio
- Microsoft Excel
- Affinity Photo
- Umake
- Paper 3
- Pixelmator
- Adobe Comp
- Omni Productivity Bundle
- iMovie
Procreate 3
Procreate has always been one of the best way for artists to draw or paint on the iPad, and with iPad Pro the team at Savage Interactive has made it even better. There's support for multi-app multitasking, of course, but there's also an updated interface to really take advantage of those big displays—including a massive new 16K by 4K canvas. Better yet, Procreate is all-in on Apple Pencil with all 128 brushes ready to take advantage of pressure sensitivity, tilt shading, and more. There's Quickline for straight lines, Pencil variable control, and the perspective tool as well. In other words, there's so much!
- $6.99 - Download now
Coda 2
Coda on the Mac is how I've done web development—when I've had to do web development!—since it was released lo many years ago. It was a revelation: An impeccably designed, fully integrated environment to edit, audit, and transfer files for all of your sites. And then the developers, Panic, went and did the inconceivable: They brought it all to iPad. Now, they've optimized it for iPad Pro and multi-app multitasking so you can work on your sites in Coda on the left and preview them in Safari on the right. You can even trigger an update in Safari automatically right from Coda. It's a triumph. (It's also universal, so you get iPhone and iPad all in one.)
- $11.99 - Download now
Astropad Studio
Astropad lets you use your iPad as a graphics tablet for your Mac, and it works supremely well. Now, Astropad will also let you use your iPad Pro as a big graphics tablet. It works with Photoshop, Illustrator, Lightroom, Corel Painter, Manga Studio, Pixelmator, and more, so there's no need to get a separate surface for your computer. Your iPad Pro can serve double duty. And yes, it supports the Apple Pencil as well! Astropad Studio requires a subscription, you can pay $11.99 per month or $79.99 per year.
- $11.99 - Download now
Microsoft Excel
Microsoft is still king of the Office apps and that's especially true for spreadsheets. If you've ever wanted to pivot a table or do any number of ledger-ly things, you've wanted to do it in Excel. What makes Excel for iPad especially great is that Microsoft prioritized it even over the company's own mobile devices, and that head-start has made it not only a good Office app, but a good iPad app. Heck, with split-view support, it makes it a great one. And Word, Powerpoint, and OneNote are no slouches either.
Note: Because iPad Pro has a bigger than 12-inch screen, Microsoft will reportedly require a subscription to Office 365 to enable editing features.
- Free + subscription - Excel - Download now
- Free + subscription - Word - Download now
- Free + subscription - PowerPoint - Download now
- Free + subscription - OneNote - Download now
Affinity Photo
A photo-editing tool like no other for the iPad Pro, Affinity Photo was front and center at the WWDC Keynote this year. All the editing tools you need to turn your photos into works of pristine art are at your fingertips — and Apple Pencil tip. With support for unlimited layers, layer groups, adjustment layers, filter layers and masks, you'll never overpower the software running on the iPad Pro's powerful A10X processor chip. Affinity Photo also has a huge selection of brushes to choose from and use with your Apple Pencil, and you can even make custom brushes on the fly — meaning you'll always have the tools at your disposal to achieve your desired effect.
- $19.99 - Download Now
uMake
Umake lets you make things. Like cars. Seriously. It's sketching in 3D. It's sculpting with industrial design. It's as ridiculously cool as it sounds. It's one of those apps that only makes sense in an iPad world. You can try Umake out for free and if you love it, you can unlock the pro features in-app for $149.
- Free with $149 in-app purchase - Download now
Paper 3
Paper turned the iPad into a visual notebook. Everyone from app and web designers to c-level execs to bloggers use it to develop and share their ideas. For iPad Pro, Paper has updated the—you guessed it!—paper, "super-sizing" it to take advantage of the bigger displays. 53, the developers, have also updated the ink engine to take advantage of the Apple Pencil. That makes the already incredibly natural art tools even better.
- Free - Download now
Adobe Comp
Adobe is optimizing several of the company's iPad apps for the iPad Pro so they can better take advantage of the bigger display and more powerful processor. Adobe Comp is one of the most interesting. It lets you quickly produce wireframes for everything from mobile apps to web designs to print layouts. The Apple Pencil is supported in a really cool way as well—it takes over object manipulation so your fingers can work as modifiers. It sounds complicated, but it looks impressive. Adobe is also offering Photoshop Sketch and Photoshop Fix, all ready for iPad Pro.
Note: They all require Adobe Creative Cloud.
- Free - Adobe Comp - Download now
- Free - Adobe Sketch - Download now
- Free - Adobe Fix - Download now
Omni Productivity Bundle
From the moment Steve Jobs introduced the original, Omni was all-in on iPad. And it shows. These aren't productivity apps transplanted. These are productivity apps re-imagined. You've got OmniFocus for task management, OmniPlan for strategizing, OmniGraffle for white-boarding, and OmniOutliner for getting your... stuff together. You can get them all separately, and they've all been updated to support the iPad Pro, but you can also get them in the Omni Productivity Bundle and save. All my hearts, Omni.
- $29 - OmniOutliner 2 - Download now
- $39 - OmniFocus 2 - Download now
- $49 - OmniGraffle 2 - Download now
- $49 - OmniPlan 2 - Download now
- $149 - Omni Productivity Pack (All 4 apps) - Download now
iMovie
On the iPad, iMovie is already amazing. On the iPad Pro, we're going to need a bigger superlative. That's because, thanks to the Apple A9X processor, iMovie on the iPad Pro can handle not one, not two, but three streams of 4K video all at once. Which is ludicrously great. Apple's other iPad apps also shine on the larger iPad Pro canvas, including GarageBand for music, and Keynote, Numbers, and Pages for presentations, spreadsheets, and documents.
- Free - iMovie - Download now
- Free - GarageBand - Download now
- Free - Keynote - Download now
- Free - Numbers - Download now
- Free - Pages - Download now
Pixelmator
With Pixelmator, users can play around with advanced photo settings like single-tap color correction presets, beauty and facial editors that can easily erase imperfections, blemishes, and unwanted objects, the ability to pinch, bump, twirl, or wrap areas of an image, the option to edit images of up to 100 megapixels, and so, so much more.
You can even use Pixelmator to paint images directly onto your iPad, turning your tablet into a digital canvas of sorts. You can pick and choose from over 100 artist-designed brushes, smudge color with your finger to blend like you would IRL, use eyedropper tools to isolate and perfect your colors, and really bring your creativity to the forefront of your digital artwork!
Once you're done editing your images with Pixelmator, or creating and painting your artwork, you can easily save your images with iCloud and instantly publish your final product to your Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram accounts.
- $4.99 -Download Now
Your favorites?
There you have it, some of our favorite apps updated for iPad Pro. Lots more are on the way, so we'll keep updating this list. If we missed your favorite, let us know!
Updated June 2017: Added powerful photo-editing apps Affinity Photo and Pixelmator to the list!
Reader comments
Best iPad Pro apps to download right now
Well that sucks what Microsoft is doing. It's not even that much bigger than 12 inches, 0.9 of an inch. Microsoft is requiring a subscription for that? Well, more reason not to use MS Office.
FWIW, I think Rene is wrong about that. As far as I remember the paywall starts at 10".
Anyhow, MS's Office apps belong to the best supported and most frequently updated / enhanced on the entire platform. I have no problem paying for that, as I do need them. Most people complaining are perfectly well-served by the iWork apps.
I don't mind paying once, but a subscription service where you pay every year is a bit excessive.
Yeah true but I just looked at it as paying for a lot of OneDrive space with Office thrown in. There are specials always going on where you can get Office365 codes for a discount.
I'm waiting for goodnotes, then I'm happy :)
Kinda surprised not to see Readdle have all their awesome apps on the lost already. I really think it's going to be interesting and fun over the next several months to see what developers can do with their apps on the iPad Pro.
Rene, have there been any substantive updates to GarageBand for iPad Pro? Is everything just larger?
OmniGraffle Pro is fantastic on the iPad Pro, my favorite so far. Readdle's PDF Expert and Documents are also very nice. Quite happy how many of the good apps already offer support on day one. Unfortunately, I could not get a Pencil yet (will be another week or so).
Astropad for the win, thanks for listing it!
For me what got me to pull the trigger is the IOS app from these folks.
https://www.onshape.com/
I am a retired engineer who has a hobby machine shop that I have modified to do poor mans CNC (no automated tool changing yet) and the mind boggling CAD power at your fingertips in OnShape is even more amazing when you can work on your projects on your ipad or even on my iphone 6+ My ipad is an iPad 3 wifi more than a bit long in the tooth but it is still useful in the work shop to make quick changes to a project... I will be colecting my 128 wifi iPad Pro from the Apple store on Friday and its OnShape and its amazing app that is the cause.... Did I mention that the whole shebang is free for hobby usage? it is.
forScore - I use my (2nd generation) iPad to replace printed sheet music. The increased size of the iPad pro will be a welcome change as I accompany students at the Music School where I teach. The iPad, together with AirTurn (Bluetooth footpedals for turning pages) is the best system available.
Bluetooth foot pedals for turning pages...man, that's just cool!
Rene,
Have you tried Textastic for iPad? I've been using that. How does Coda compare to Textastic?
Good question!!! Rene????
I've got a little problem with the uMake program for iPadPro. I think that they should lower their pricing. $200/year (the $150 is a sale) is a little much. Also, it gives you specific tools that actually make the program work (chiefly, the photo view -- load up to three images to take off.) I want to use the program for sketches into a 3D program (Lightwave, btw). I am not a pro, so $200 is a lot of money. First year, fine. Second... maybe. Third? Come on. Guys at uMake, let us BUY the program for $200. Make it the most expensive program out there for iOS, but remember there are amateurs who want to use your stuff.
Take a look at Concepts: Smarter Sketching. It's optimized for iPad Pro and Apple Pencil. http://cnce.pt/go
Like having the Air video app. Looking forward to see what developers come up with.
Just wanted to comment that uMake is an eye-popping $150 -- PER YEAR -- ON SALE!!!
It's not clear from the app description exactly what is lost if you do not subscribe, but I'm afraid to look. Most of these things are crippled. I hate that disappointment.
P.S. Thanks for all these suggestions. They are very interesting and I've already bought a couple.
Here's a couple...
LiquidText (document reader / annotation) optimized for the Pro with pencil support (this is my favorite thus far)
http://liquidtext.net
And for the data analysis geeks out there (that's me), Vizable is another cool option.
http://vizable.tableau.com
I'm getting my husband an iPad Pro for Christmas. Is there a way to pre-pay for apps?
The way to do this is to buy an iTunes gift card.
Did you even proof read this article before you hit the "publish" button?
ZoomNotes is a must, especially if you are using an Apple Pencil too.
uMake is something I'm interested in as a replacement for Sketchup. However, the reviews in the app store are pretty negative on the latest release. Can anyone comment on their experiences with this app?
Everything above and ...
Microsoft Word - Word Processing
Readdle PDF Expert - PDF Everything
Pinnacle Pro - Video Editing
Notion and Symphony Pro - Music Notation
Citrix Reciever with Citrix Mouse (yes a mouse) - Business Desktop Remote
Jump Remote with Citrix Mouse - Home Desktop Remote
Stop Motion - For stop motion video creation
FTP Client Pro - FTP Access
Calculator Infinity - fantastic calculator
Scanner Pro - On iPad OCR
AnyFont - iPad font management
SQL Studio - Microsoft SQL Access
on my iPad Pro 12.9
Affinity Photo should be great for illustrators and artists, especially when combined apps like Procreate or Autodesk Sketch., but for serious photographers, it's still not quite there yet, imho.
Affinity's* biggest problem is that its RAW conversion engine is really poor** compared to Lightroom, Capture One, and other pro level RAW converters available on desktop. It's also not quite a 1:1 Photoshop replacement yet. I do wish Photoshop was as nippy as Affinity though.
*I'm referring to the Mac version, btw,. Haven't used the iPad version yet, though the RAW engine is the same in all versions.
**It's passable (barely) for Canon RAW files, but awful at demosaicing those from Nikon, Fujifilm or Sony.
The uMake subscription is now $99/yr. versus the $149 mentioned in the article. They reduced the cost sometime within the the last 6 mo. Great app for loose 3D sketching. Shaper is another that I don't know as well but has more traditional 3D tools including dimensioning, and filleting that uMake does not have. Same $99/yr. cost.