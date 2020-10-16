At its October event, Apple unveiled the all-new iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro models and we're here to let you know the best places to pick one up if you want to make some savings and be one of the first to get your hands on one.

The 2020 iPhone models feature the biggest change in appearance since the iPhone 6 with a new, iPad Pro-inspired industrial design, new colors, and new display sizes.

The iPhone 12 represents the next logical upgrade to the iPhone 11 that preceded it with its 6.1-inch display, dual cameras, and colorful design. Apple also unveiled a new size class in the iPhone 12 mini, though that 5.4-inch model is coming later.

Apple's iPhone 12 Pro takes the top-of-the-line spot with its additional telephoto camera, improved camera sensors, LiDAR scanner, and premium stainless steel design. The 12 Pro features a 6.1-inch display, up from the 5.8-inch display in the iPhone 11 Pro from last year, and Apple also introduced its largest-ever model this with the 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Since the new iPhone 12 devices were only just announced, you can't walk into a store just yet to pick one up. Instead, the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro are only available for pre-order with devices shipping next week. Both models in new sizes, the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max, are arriving next month.

We will update this list with the best places to buy it as and when it becomes available so you can be among the first to get Apple's new device.

Best Cheap iPhone 12 Deals

Apple's iPhone 12 is a brand new release, though you can already score a deal on one if you know where to look (hint: it's the below list). The majority of the deals in this pre-order stage are carrier bill credits with long-term contracts.

As and when new deals pop up we will update the below list so you can get the best price on the iPhone so be sure to check this page regularly. You want to get your order in now to be among the first to get ahold of the new device, though.

Best Cheap iPhone 12 Pro Deals

The latest iPhone 12 Pro is here and you can place your pre-order now! The top-of-the-line phone is seeing some deals during this pre-order stage in the form of carrier bill credits with long-term plans.

We'll keep this list updated with the best deals from carriers and retailers as they become available. Pre-order now to get the iPhone 12 Pro first.

Learn more about the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro

Not sure which iPhone is the right device for you? Take a look at our iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro coverage for all you need to know about the latest model. If it's not the right version for you, take a look at our list of the best iPhone deals for the best prices on all of Apple's handsets.

