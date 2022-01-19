In the fall of 2021, Apple unveiled the next generation of iPhone with the iPhone 13 lineup. While they may look similar on the outside, the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro come with some huge improvements to performance, the cameras, the display, battery life, and more.
If you're in the market for an iPhone upgrade, we've listed all of the best places to buy the iPhone 13 models below. We'll keep this list updated as more retailers change up their discounts. These aren't yet among the best iPhone deals you can find, but give it some time, and you're bound to run into one that you just can refuse.
iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 look familiar, save for a few new hues, but they have been overhauled on the inside for improved performance, putting them at the top of the best iPhone list.
The devices are now powered by Apple's A15 Bionic chip which is 50% faster than any competitor, according to Apple. Graphics performance has also been boosted by 30%.
In the camera department, both the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro devices are seeing significant upgrades for low-light photography, new features like Cinematic mode, and a new Macro mode coming to the Pro devices.
Battery is another area Apple has focused on this year and promises some huge gains. Apple says the iPhone 13 mini will last 1.5 hours longer than its predecessor with the regular iPhone 13 going for 2.5 hours longer than the iPhone 12. Similarly on the Pro side, iPhone 13 Pro will last 1.5 hours longer than the iPhone 12 Pro, and the iPhone 13 Pro Max will last 2.5 hours longer than the iPhone 12 Pro Max.
For the very first time in an iPhone, you can now get 1TB of storage with the Pro models now topping out at a terabyte.
Where to find the best iPhone 13 deals
You have plenty of choices when it comes to where to buy an iPhone these days, but first you'll probably first want to figure out how you want to buy it. Do you want to buy it outright or on Apple's Upgrade Program? Would a carrier deal including service make more sense for you? Figuring out the answers to those questions can help you narrow down your options. The below links an excellent starting points too.
- AT&T: Up to $800 off with trade-in
- Verizon: Free iPhone 13 Pro with trade-in plus switching bonuses
- Visible: Up to $200 back plus free AirPods Pro
- Mint Mobile: Three months service free with iPhone purchase
- T-Mobile: Get $800 off with trade-in
- Amazon: Up to $100 back in Amazon credit
- Best Buy: Get iPhone 13 free with trade-in
- Apple: iPhone Upgrade Program from $35/month
Best iPhone 13 deals
Apple's bifurcated flagship lineup offers the regular iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini as the handsets for most people. They feature excellent new cameras, improvements to battery life, and a gorgeous selection of colors. With the below deals, you can score one of Apple's latest model for less.
iPhone 13 | $0 with trade-in
You can take home an iPhone 13 for $0 at AT&T when you trade in an eligible device and take out an Unlimited plan. The discount is applied as bill credits over 30 months.
iPhone 13 | $800 off with trade-in
You can get up to $800 off your iPhone 13 purchase when you trade in an eligible device. That can even include an old or damaged device for a limited time. Switch to Verizon on an Unlimited plan and you'll also get up to a $1,000 back as a prepaid Mastercard plus a year of AMC+.
iPhone 13 | Up to $100 back
Visible will give you $100 back in the form of a pre-paid Mastercard when you buy an iPhone 13 (or $50 with iPhone 13 mini). Porting in your existing number is required, and you'll get your freebie after three service payments.
iPhone 13 | $100 in Amazon credit
iPhone 13 is available at Amazon with $100 off in the form of 24 monthly Amazon credits if Cricket Wireless works for you.
iPhone 13 | 3 months free service
Buy an iPhone 13 via Mint Mobile and you'll score three months of service for free (worth $45).
Best iPhone 13 Pro deals
If you want to up the ante on specs, you really want to hunt down an iPhone 13 Pro deal. With the addition of a 120Hz Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion, Telephoto camera, and up to 1TB of storage, it's a beast of a phone that comes in two sizes. That being said, it isn't cheap but you don't have to pay full price for one if you know where to look.
iPhone 13 Pro | $800 off with trade-in
You can take home an iPhone 13 Pro for $200 at AT&T when you trade in an eligible device and take out an Unlimited plan. The discount is applied as bill credits over 30 months. An $800 discount is also available on the larger iPhone 13 Pro Max.
iPhone 13 Pro | $1,000 off with trade-in
You can get up to $1,000 off your iPhone 13 Pro purchase when you trade in an eligible device. The best part is the device you hand over doesn't even have to be in good condition. You can also get up to $1,000 back in the form of a prepaid Mastercard when you switch.
iPhone 13 Pro | Up to $150 back
Visible will give you $150 back in the form of a pre-paid Mastercard with an iPhone 13 Pro ($100 with the iPhone Pro Max). Porting in your existing number is required, and you'll get your freebie after three service payments.
iPhone 13 Pro | $100 in Amazon credit
iPhone 13 Pro is available at Amazon with $100 off in the form of 24 monthly Amazon credits. Note, the phone will be locked to Cricket Wireless and a carrier subscription is required.
iPhone 13 Pro | 3 months free service
Buy an iPhone 13 Pro or iPhone 13 Pro Max via Mint Mobile and you'll score three months of service for free (worth $45).
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.