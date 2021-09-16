Earlier this week, Apple unveiled the next generation of iPhone with the all-new iPhone 13 lineup. While they may look similar on the outside, the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro come with some huge improvements to performance, the cameras, the display, battery life, and more.
If you're in the market for an iPhone upgrade, we've listed all of the best places to buy the iPhone 13 models below. We'll keep this list updated as more retailers begin offering devices and as more deals and discounts crop up. These aren't yet among the best iPhone deals you can find, but give it some time, and you're bound to run into one that you just can refuse.
iPhone 13 | Trade in and save at Apple
Go straight to the source for your iPhone 13 pre-order to be among the first to get your hands on one. Apple offers delivery and in-store pickup options, instalments and cashback with Apple Card, as well as the iPhone Upgrade Program. You can also trade-in your old device to save some cash.
iPhone 13 | $100 off at Walmart
Walmart is offering $100 off iPhone 13 pre-orders making it one of the best places to go if you want to save money without needing to trade-in a device or get tied into a contract.
iPhone 13 | Up to $1,000 off at Best Buy
Best Buy is one of the best places to go for your iPhone pre-order with huge rebates with activation and when trading in your old device. You can save up to $720 on iPhone 13 devices and up to $1,000 on iPhone 13 Pro models there. There are also direct discounts when buying iPhone 13 models outright with activation on select carriers.
iPhone 13 | From $0 with trade-in at AT&T
AT&T is offering iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 mini for free with an eligible trade-in and a 36-month unlimited plan. The iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro Max are available for just $99 with the same conditions.
iPhone 13 | From $0 with trade-in at Verizon
Similarly, Verizon is offering up to $1,000 iPhone 13 devices in the form of bill credits when you trade in an eligible device and take out one of its eligible Unlimited plans.
iPhone 13 | $200 gift card + free HomePod mini at Visible
If you are happy to stray away from the big retailers and carriers, Visible has a great offer for Apple fans. You'll get a $200 gift card with your iPhone 13 purchase plus a free HomePod mini. Though you are paying full price for the phone, 5G plans start as lows as $25 a month.
iPhone 13 | $300 off and $300 gift card at Xfinity
Xfinity mobile will essentially give you $600 off your iPhone 13 purchase when you port over your number. That's in the form of a $300 saving on the handset and a $300 Visa gift card that you can spend elsewhere. If you don't have a device to trade in, this is a good choice.
iPhone 13 | From $0 with trade-in at T-Mobile
T-Mobile is offering up to $1,000 off iPhone 13 models with an eligible trade-in on its Magenta Max plans. The discount will be applied over 30 monthly bill credits.
iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 look familiar, save for a few new hues, but they have been overhauled on the inside for improved performance, putting them at the top of the best iPhone list.
The devices are now powered by Apple's A15 Bionic chip which is 50% faster than any competitor, according to Apple. Graphics performance has also been boosted by 30%.
In the camera department, both the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro devices are seeing significant upgrades for low-light photography, new features like Cinematic mode, and a new Macro mode coming to the Pro devices.
Battery is another area Apple has focused on this year and promises some huge gains. Apple says the iPhone 13 mini will last 1.5 hours longer than its predecessor with the regular iPhone 13 going for 2.5 hours longer than the iPhone 12. Similarly on the Pro side, iPhone 13 Pro will last 1.5 hours longer than the iPhone 12 Pro, and the iPhone 13 Pro Max will last 2.5 hours longer than the iPhone 12 Pro Max.
For the very first time in an iPhone, you can now get 1TB of storage with the Pro models now topping out at a terabyte.
