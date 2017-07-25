Don't pay for a game more than once. Check out these great game without in-purchases!

In today's mobile gaming world, it seems impossible to hide from in-app purchases. With the "freemium" and "pay-to-play" models being some of the most popular and profitable on the market, it's easy to understand why developers choose to use them. Heck, even if you shell out a couple of bucks for a game, that's no guarantee you won't be asked to purchase additional content to continue the story.

Luckily for gamers everywhere, there are still plenty of games that will never pester you to make an in-app purchase. Here are some of my favorite games that are truly free.

Ready Steady Bang

Ready Steady Bang is a much simpler shooter game than others on this list, perfect for gamers who love the minimalist approach.

This black and white cartoon-like dueling game has players tap their side of the screen as soon as the countdown is finished. The twist? The "bang" happens at random intervals, meaning you have to wait to hear it before you can pull the trigger!

This game relies on pure speed and reflexes and is perfect to play with a friend. Although, it does have a single-player mode that increases in difficulty as you progress.

Superbrothers: Sword & Sworcery

Superbrothers: Sword and Sworcery is an adventure RPG game with a spooky story and a unique, rather intoxicating soundtrack.

It's hard to go into too much detail without spoiling the experience, but here's what I can tell you: Its 140-character story snippets are easy to toss on Twitter for co-op play. You can ask for help and lead your friends into the mystery of the Megatome and the Trigon Trifecta.

The pixel art and stick figure sprites work well to add to the atmosphere the game creates because everything is supposed to be unclear.

FRAMED

A film-noir inspired comic book adventure, FRAMED is a unique puzzle game with great visuals and compelling story to boot!

The story is told in comic book form with panels, but they are all jumbled up, and you'll need to put them in the right order to progress forward.

The comic book art is stunning and all hand-crafted, and the mysterious storyline will keep you glued to the game for hours.

Ticket to Earth

Ticket to Earth is an incredible game and is a must-download for gamers everywhere, and I can't recommend it highly enough!

The story is littered with surprising plot twists, impactful characters, and a well-written narrative that will keep you invested in the rich world of New Providence and the people who populate the planet.

Beautifully designed graphics that blend the manga/comic-book-style artwork with brightly colored backgrounds and landscape make Ticket to Earth pop off the screen in a delightful burst of colors, which never gets old.

An original battle system that breathes new life into the strategy RPG genre, the Movement system offers an incredibly deep and complex combat experience that never goes stale, as there is always new powers and abilities to acquire. It's refreshing to see a strategy RPG that heavily relies on the strategy part of its genre. Ticket to Earth will kill you if you're not careful, you must examine the map carefully and choose your action wisely, or you'll be doomed to repeat the same mission over and over again. It can be mildly frustrating as you're still learning the game, but it's wildly entertaining the whole time.

FTL: Faster Than Light

If you have ever wanted to command a spaceship FTL: Faster Than Light may be the game for you.

This procedurally generated space simulation game will allow you to pilot 10 different ships to travel across the galaxy and deliver valuable information to defeat the rebels. Of course, surviving the trip is a whole other story.

FTL is quite challenging — not to the point of pulling your hair out, but it certainly gets close. If you manage to get through the entire game, it could only take you 2 hours. Each playthrough, however, brings a different set of challenges, making FTL fun to replay time and time again.

Red's Kingdom

I can't recommend Red's Kingdom highly enough. You may find it weird that a puzzle game is in the "open world" section, but when you play it, you'll understand that's it's so much more than meets the eye.

You play as Red, a toothy red squirrel who is on a mission to retrieve his Golden Nut from the Mad King Mac. Oh, did I mention he also kidnapped Red's father? You'll need to solve the puzzles in each room to progress through the story.

Throughout Red's Kingdom, you will encounter colorful characters, collect cool special abilities, and get to warp around 17 unique areas, making this puzzle game feel way more like an old school Zelda game than anything else.

Old Man's Journey

Old Man's Journey is a beautifully crafted point-and-click adventure title that will leave you reaching for the tissues! The game has quickly garnered praise, by both critics and players, for its amazing visuals and superb storytelling.

Old Man's Journey proves that you don't need words to tell a great story, as the entire narrative is visual. As the old man reminiscences about his past, you slowly uncover the motivation behind his actions.

While I don't want to dive too deep into what the game is all about, thus robbing you of the experience it provides, I can tell you that Old Man's Journey is an emotional story that had me crying.

