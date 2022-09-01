Best iPhone car chargers 2022
Charge while you drive; here are our favorite car chargers for your iPhone.
Whether you have the new iPhone 13 or an earlier model, one essential accessory is a car charger. If you use Maps to navigate through the world around you while driving, you know it doesn't take much time for your iPhone's battery to go from full to flat. As usual, we have opinions on the best iPhone car chargers. These options are the safest, fastest chargers available today.
Don't text and drive, but you can charge in the car
Dual USB
The twin USB-A ports on the Anker PowerDrive 2 pump out a full-speed charge to two iPhones at once. This minuscule charger sits flush against the charging port, taking up no room, and safely pushing out 5v of power to any iPhone in existence.
Simple, effective, affordable
You'll get two for the price of one with AILKIN's all-metal iPhone car chargers. Each has two USB ports and are quick, lightweight, and wallet-friendly. The AILKIN identifies your device and safe charges it at full speed. AIKIN works with all iPhones, your iPad, and other USB devices.
Works with everything
The dual-port AINOPE outputs a total of 48W. Backed by PD, the USB-C port shoots out 30W, and the quick charge USB-A powers devices at 18W. Charge two devices in half the time with AINOPE. You'll need a USB-C to Lightning cable for iPhones to get the most bang for your buck.
Cable and all
We recommend Amazon Basic's powerful car charger for the iPad Air 4, iPad Mini 6, and current and older generation iPhones. It's an all-in-one unit, so you never have to worry about keeping a spare cable in your car. Smart! The straight cable on this charger is three feet long, making it just the right size for front or backseat passengers.
Just for iPhone 12 and 13
ESR launched the first MagSafe wireless car charging mount last year for the iPhone 12 lineup, and it also works with the newer iPhone 13. The HaloLock is a secure magnetic mount that slides in your vehicle's air vent and holds your phone upright while juicing it up. It has 7.5W fast wireless charging when paired with a USB-A port charging adapter that supports 18W QC fast charging. If you have an iPhone 12 or 13, this is the iPhone car charger you need.
Coiled cables rock
Coiled cables aren't prone to cracking or getting hung up on other items, and that's one of many reasons we love this car charger from Syncwire. With a built-in Lightning cable and a USB port, you can charge multiple devices at once. The cable is just under four feet in length, so it stretches long and coils back up when you don't need the extra reach.
Charge four devices
With four USB ports, this AmazonBasics car charger can keep all your devices in business while you're traveling. You'll get 48W of juice with each port delivering up to 2.4 amps. This one-size-fits-all charger works with multiple iPhone models, plus Android devices, iPads, headphones, and more.
Everything included
This hassle-free kit from TIKALONG gives you a basic charger and two three-foot charging cables. Both ports on the charger are USB-A and push out 2.4A. The cables and iPhone car charger are compatible with the iPhone 12 to the iPhone 5C, plus the iPad Air Mini and Pro models.
Go wireless
This iPhone car charger does its work sans messy cables, much like a wireless charging pad. It clamps to your dash with a reusable suction cup, turning into a capable Qi charger and phone mount. Once placed in the cradle, Qi charging powers your phone instantly. The phone holder has a moveable arm, so you can position your phone exactly where you need it. If you don't want to mess around with charging cables, this is the iPhone car charger for you.
Like it's not even there
This car charger from AINOPE is so tiny it sits flush with your charging port. It has two 2.4A ports capable of powering two devices at a time. You can use any compatible USB-A cable to charge up your iPhone or other devices with this charger. Since the AINOPE sits flush with car charging outlets, it gives your vehicle an OEM sleek aesthetic look and feel.
Dual USB-C ports
This universal high-speed charger from Anker is compatible with everything from USB-C tablets to iPhones to your favorite Android device. With Anker's popular PowerIQ 3.0 tech built-in, you can charge two devices at once. A soft LED lamp helps you find the ports at night.
If we're making suggestions
All of the car chargers on our list do an admiral job of charging your iPhone 13. The iPhone car charger that makes it to the top of our list is the Anker PowerDrive 2. We love that it sits flush against your charging port and handles the needs of two phones at once.
While there are plenty of options out there, If you have an iPhone 12 or 13, you need the ESR HaloLock. It's a magnetic charger that slips in your car's air vents and delivers 7.5W of wireless power. It also puts your phone front and center so you follow along with Maps easier.
And if you want a super long cable that won't crack or tangle, go with the Syncwire car charger. It has a four-foot coiled Lightning cable and a USB port. Any of these iPhone car accessories will make your life a lot easier when driving.
