Best iPhone car chargers 2022

Whether you have the new iPhone 13 or an earlier model, one essential accessory is a car charger. If you use Maps to navigate through the world around you while driving, you know it doesn't take much time for your iPhone's battery to go from full to flat. As usual, we have opinions on the best iPhone car chargers. These options are the safest, fastest chargers available today.

All of the car chargers on our list do an admiral job of charging your iPhone 13. The iPhone car charger that makes it to the top of our list is the Anker PowerDrive 2. We love that it sits flush against your charging port and handles the needs of two phones at once.

While there are plenty of options out there, If you have an iPhone 12 or 13, you need the ESR HaloLock. It's a magnetic charger that slips in your car's air vents and delivers 7.5W of wireless power. It also puts your phone front and center so you follow along with Maps easier.

And if you want a super long cable that won't crack or tangle, go with the Syncwire car charger. It has a four-foot coiled Lightning cable and a USB port. Any of these iPhone car accessories will make your life a lot easier when driving.