Best iPhones for gaming iMore 2021

If you're anything like me, mobile games aren't just a way to pass the time. They let us challenge friends, play online, and enjoy titles you won't find on other consoles — plus, with Apple Arcade, iOS users have a lot to choose from. That means you need the best iPhone for gaming and our top honor goes to the iPhone 12 Pro Max. The A14 Bionic chip is powerful enough to run any mobile game, and 5G makes downloading a breeze. With 128GB of storage, you'll also have plenty of room for all your games. But it's not the only iPhone for gaming, and these are the top five.

The iPhone 12 Pro Max is Apple's latest phone, and it's one of the best they've made. Sure, the 6.7-inch screen is big, but if you're a gamer, you'll want the extra-large display that goes edge-to-edge instead of being interrupted by a large amount of bevel. The iPhone 12 Pro Max also features the A14 Bionic chip, which means it's ultra-powerful. While older iPhones feature chips made by other manufacturers, the A-series were made by Apple for Apple devices. It's the most powerful iPhone to date, and that'll come in handy when playing, downloading, and running large games and files. Experience less lag and enjoy more of the games you love without slowing down your phone, a critical detail for online games like, say, Mario Kart Tour. The iPhone 12 Pro Max also has a lot of storage—enough for any mobile and iOS gamer. It starts at 128 GB of storage, but you don't have to stop there. For an extra charge, you can upgrade to 256GB or even 512GB. For context, the baseline Macbook Pro doesn't even have 512 GB of storage, so you know you'll be able to download and store all your games, and any save data they need. If you're worried, all these features will drain your battery life, you can rest easy. Get up to 20 hours of video playback or 12 hours streamed with the rechargeable lithium‑ion battery. You can use regular wired or wireless charging, so juicing up is a breeze! If gaming is the deciding factor when purchasing a phone, the iPhone 12 Pro Max is for you. It might be a little clunky for other uses, but the bright OLED display, the size, power, and storage make it a great option for anyone who wants to take full advantage of Apple Arcade. Pros: Powerful A14 chip

Lots of storage

Bright OLED display Cons: Expensive

Big to carry

Best value: iPhone SE - 2nd Generation (2020)

Looking for power, pocketability, and gaming fun in a small package? Look no further than the iPhone SE (2020). At 4.7 inches, the smaller size is the real boon here because iPhone SE is easily tucked into a pocket, bag, or purse. You can take iOS games anywhere and still enjoy all the other functions of the iPhone, plus choose from fun colors, including a Product RED version. This version of the iPhone SE still has an Apple-made chip, not one produced by a third-party manufacturer. The A13 Bionic chip is still more powerful than the previous version of the SE and will power almost every mobile game you'd like to play. Starting at 64 GB in storage, you'll also have plenty of room for games and save data; but you can go as high as 256 GB for an additional cost. In terms of price, the iPhone SE is also the most affordable model. It's at least less than the iPhone 12 Pro Max depending on which version you purchase, but don't worry—the iPhone SE (2020) won't compromise on performance just because it costs less. Pros: Small, portable

More affordable

Apple-made chip Cons: Less powerful

Less storage

Best mid-range: iPhone 12 (2020)

We get it; the iPhone 12 Pro Max is expensive—and big. If gaming isn't the only thing you want to do on your phone, the iPhone 12 is a great compromise because it's less expensive but still has many of the same benefits in terms of power and storage. The iPhone 12 still has 5G for faster download speeds, as well as Apple's new in-house A14 Bionic chip. That means you can easily get the games you want and run them well. It's more powerful than the SE, but isn't quite as big and unwieldy as the Pro Max. Even with a smaller 6.1-inch screen, the edge-to-edge screen and bright OLED display mean you won't compromise image quality or graphics. Starting at 64 GB storage space, it's unlikely users who only use their phone for gaming sometimes will run out of space any time soon, although you can always upgrade space for an additional fee. Compromise where you want it, power where you don't; the iPhone 12 is a great mid-range option for iOS gamers. Pros: More affordable

OLED display Cons: Less powerful

Less storage

Best midrange iPhone 12 (2020) Compromise, just a little The iPhone 12 has power, storage, and the display but without the heftiest price tag. $829 at Amazon

$729 at Best Buy

Best for kids: iPhone 12 mini (2020)

Kids usually want the latest thing, but we all know larger phones are more expensive and are easier to drop from small hands. The iPhone 12 Mini is all you've ever wanted in a tiny iPhone, and it's an update over the iPhone SE in power, too. Kids will love knowing it's a powerful gaming phone that still has Apple's A14 Bionic chip, but the small, 5.4-inch size means it's great for their backpack or pocket. The iPhone 12 Mini still comes in all the fun colors you love about the regular-sized version, including Product RED, which raises money for a good cause. Your kids won't need to compromise on power or storage, which starts at 64 GB, so they can play all the Fornite their hearts desire. Size, power, and a great display make this an excellent iPhone for gaming at a smaller cost than the larger iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro. Pros: Small, portable

More affordable

Fun colors Cons: Less powerful

Less storage

Best for kids iPhone 12 mini (2020) Small hands, big gaming The smaller size is great for kids, who can choose from fun colors, too. But the newest chip and storage options won't disappoint tech-savvy teens. $729 at Amazon

$499 at Best Buy

Best display iPhone 12 Pro (2020)

If you're a serious gamer, the best display is probably top of mind for iOS users who love mobile games. The iPhone 12 Pro is a great option for you because the OLED screen is bright and readable, meaning your graphics and images will look stellar for any game you play. But at 6.1 inches, it's also a smaller screen than the iPhone 12 Pro Max, so games will never feel stretched out or look like they're in lower resolution. It's not a compromise on size at all; it's simply a phone that prioritizes display and graphics. The iPhone 12 pro still has the all-powerful A14 Bionic chip to run even the biggest and densest mobile games. Because it starts at 128 GB storage and has upgrades in storage for an additional cost, you can still purchase a phone with more storage space than some laptops. All those Animal Crossing Pocket Camp updates will have plenty of room, and the 5G connection means download times when you're away from wi-fi are no problem. Pros: Great display

More affordable

Smaller size Cons: Still pricey