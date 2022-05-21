Best MagSafe phone grips iMore 2022
With the iPhone 12 lineup, Apple introduced MagSafe, a ring of magnets on the back of the iPhone that opens up a whole new world of accessories. Take advantage, and use a phone grip that attaches magnetically. That way, you're not committed to a permanently adhered phone grip, you can take these on and off as you please. Here are some of the best MagSafe phone grips you can buy.
- All around great: PopSockets PopGrip for MagSafe
- All in one: MOFT MagSafe Snap-On Phone Stand and Wallet
- Bejeweled: Sonix Magnetic Removable Phone Ring
- Match your iPhone: Zylee Magnetic Phone Grip
- Wallet, too: PopSockets PopWallet Plus for MagSafe
- A little bling: metisinno Magnetic Phone Ring Holder for iPhone 13 12 MagSafe
- Rise up: SUPERONE MagSafe Ring Holder
- Power up: iWalk Magnetic Wireless Power Bank
- Glitter, baby: Mindsky Phone Ring Holder
- Basic ring: Anker Magnetic Phone Grip
- Ultra versatile: IMStick Pro Magnetic Cell Phone Stand
- Lies flat: CLCKR Cell Phone Kickstand Compatible with MagSafe
All around great: PopSockets PopGrip for MagSafeStaff pick
My personal favorite is the PopSockets PopGrip for MagSafe. This PopGrip makes a secure phone grip and convenient phone stand, plus it comes in so many fun designs. I love being able to pop it on and off as needed, rather than committing to a permanent grip.
All in one: MOFT MagSafe Snap-On Phone Stand and Wallet
I like the MOFT MagSafe Snap-On Stand and Wallet, which is a convenient and slim phone grip and more. With its pleasing origami looks, it also works as a stand with multiple angles and holds up to three cards. When you're not using it, you can fold it flat.
Bejeweled: Sonix Magnetic Removable Phone Ring
Function and fashion collide with this strong MagSafe ring-style phone grip. The Sonix Magnetic Removable Phone Ring rotates all the way around, and it acts as a stand as well.
Match your iPhone: Zylee Magnetic Phone Grip
The Zylee Magnetic Phone Grip comes in a variety of colors, so you can match your iPhone or just choose something a bit more colorful. The ring-style grip also works as a stand.
Wallet, too: PopSockets PopWallet Plus for MagSafe
The handy PopSockets PopWallet Plus for MagSafe holds up to three cards, so sometimes I even leave my wallet at home. Like all PopSockets PopGrips, the grip is interchangeable to give you different looks.
A little bling: metisinno Magnetic Phone Ring Holder for iPhone 13 12 MagSafe
This pink and rose gold ring grip looks like, well, an actual ring with those rhinestones! However, if bling isn't your thing, you can get it without rhinestones in a variety of colors.
Rise up: SUPERONE MagSafe Ring Holder
This MagSafe ring and stand hold your iPhone up a bit higher, either horizontally or vertically, giving you more options for viewing videos or whatever you do.
Power up: iWalk Magnetic Wireless Power Bank
You don't have to choose between using a phone grip and a MagSafe power bank. Get 6000mAh of power along with a handy ring grip with this dual-purpose portable battery. It even comes in a few color options.
Glitter, baby: Mindsky Phone Ring Holder
Glittery black, rainbow, and other colors make this MagSafe ring grip stand out from the crowd. Prefer something plainer? You'll find that here too.
Basic ring: Anker Magnetic Phone Grip
This simple MagSafe ring and ring grip doesn't have many bells and whistles, but it does come in some nice color options. It both rotates and flips so that you can use it as a grip or a stand.
Ultra versatile: IMStick Pro Magnetic Cell Phone Stand
This versatile accessory has flexible silicone-coated wires, so it can also be used as a grip and a stand in several different configurations. It can even attach to a tripod to bring your iPhoneography up a notch.
Lies flat: CLCKR Cell Phone Kickstand Compatible with MagSafe
Like the CLCKR Grip Case, this MagSafe grip clicks flat into place when not in use. It also clicks into the open position so it will make a sturdy stand, either horizontally or vertically. Like anything that clicks, I also enjoy using this as a fidget when I need something to do with my hands.
Which of the best MagSafe phone grips is the most gripping?
I enjoy using the best MagSafe accessories with my iPhone 13 Pro, and PopSockets makes some of my favorites. I like how the PopGrips themselves can be mixed and matched so you can purchase different accessories and mix and match the grips for different looks. Whether you choose the PopSockets PopGrip for MagSafe or you want the added card-carrier with the PopSockets PopWallet Plus for MagSafe, you can't go wrong. Both can be used as a stand as well, for when you want to watch videos on the go.
If you prefer a ring-style grip, I like how the metisinno Magnetic Phone Ring Holder for iPhone 13 12 MagSafe looks like an actual ring! The subtle rhinestones give it a fun look, but it also comes without rhinestones if you prefer something simpler.
Any of these will make a handy grip, just remember you'll need the iPhone 12 or newer for them to work. If you have an older iPhone without the MagSafe capability, check out our list of the best phone grips for iPhone, most of which will work with any model (or any smartphone, for that matter.)
